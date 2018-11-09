Duchess Kate’s outfit double-up

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Tusk Conservation Awards 2018. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Tusk Trust

CATHERINE the Duchess of Cambridge has wowed the audience at a charity event in London in a stunning ball-gown she first wore six years ago.

Catherine joined her husband Prince William at the Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House, in London, along with celebrities including the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood.

She wore an aqua-coloured gown by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham, teamed with diamond chandelier earrings belonging to Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess first wore the floor-length gown at a British Olympic event in 2012.

Prince William, who has been the royal patron of Tusk since 2005, wore a tuxedo and placed a poppy on his lapel in honour of Remembrance Day and the upcoming centenary of Armistice.

Tusk works to protect African wildlife and fights the illegal trade of animals including elephants, and Prince William earlier this year visited Tusk projects in Namibia and Tanzania.

NOW. The happy couple. Picture: John Stillwell/PA via AP

The awards ceremony was to recognise people who were working on the frontline of the fight against poaching.

Award nominees, Tusk supporters and sponsors attended the event, where Prince William delivered a speech and handed out three awards.

The Duchess, a mother-of-three, looked absolutely stunning in the Jenny Packham dress and her signature blow wave. Picture: John Stillwell/PA via AP