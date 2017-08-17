Dumb dare put others at risk of being hurt

A WOODWARK man put himself and others in danger after agreeing to a stupid dare with a friend.

Shane Mulvihill, 35, decided to climb the second storey of the Lovely India Restaurant on Airlie Beach Main Street on July 23 when a 3m pipe fell from the building at 3.30am.

Police spoke to a number of people who were nearly struck by the falling pipe.

When Mulvihill went to police he told them he climbed the building because of a dare and admitted it was "stupid” and that he could have fallen.

Mulivihill told the court that his actions were foolish and that he regretted his behaviour.

"I have no excuse for my behaviour,” he said. "I was intoxicated and had no reason to be doing it.”

Magistrate Simon Young told Mulvihill the maximum penalty for this offence was a $2500 fine or 12 months prison.

"You put others at risk and this best not happen again,” he said.

"You are not averse to doing stupid things but don't make a habit out of it.”

Mulvihill was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded.