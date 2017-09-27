Dumped puppies find good homes

PET LOVERS: Maria Nelson of the Bowen, Collinsville, Whitsunday Pet Rescue service with Lulu and Highway of the Magnificent Seven at the Cannonvale PETstock store on Saturday.

PET LOVERS: Maria Nelson of the Bowen, Collinsville, Whitsunday Pet Rescue service with Lulu and Highway of the Magnificent Seven at the Cannonvale PETstock store on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

FOLLOWING recent coverage drawing attention to the plight of seven Bull Arab puppies left to die in a skip bin, two have been successfully adopted.

Buster has found a loving home and Highway's adoption is expected to be finalised this week.

Bowen, Collinsville, Whitsunday Pet Rescue co-ordinator Renee Tucker said word that the organisation was in need of help was getting out.

Cannonvale PETstock store manager Dale Lyon with Lulu of the Magnificent Seven. Peter Carruthers

"We had Wayne and Janelle Parrott come down from Mackay and donate $1000 worth of food,” she said.

"When they went in to give blood they mentioned the article to Red Cross blood bank in Mackay who also donated and sent their names and a message on a card.”

"It made me cry and I don't cry easy.”

Janelle and Wayne Parrott and the Red Cross Blood Donor Centre in Mackay have donated a ute load of pet food.

Ms Tucker said interest from disability groups had been sparked after hearing how pet dogs had helped her autistic son.

To adopt one of the remaining Bull Arab pups call Bronwyn Wicks on 0400735 942.