Duo defends title

TEE-RIFFIC: Dean Barnard, Eileen Nicol and Anthony Gwalter at Whitsunday Golf on Sunday.

TEE-RIFFIC: Dean Barnard, Eileen Nicol and Anthony Gwalter at Whitsunday Golf on Sunday.

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Thirty-two Whitsunday golfers experienced their first taste of our "winter” last Sunday when they played the Mark Nicol Memorial Trophy competition - a two-ball Ambrose, this format was always Mark's favourite game.

Weather was dry and cool with very blustery conditions leading many balls astray.

Mark's mother, Eileen Nicol assisted at the presentation, before heading off to enjoy her Mothers' Day luncheon.

Defending champions from 2018, Dean Barnard and Anthony Gwalter retained their title for another year with an excellent score of 63 with runners - up Sally Little and Wayne Temby close behind on 65.

3rd: Karen Rix and Don Cameron on 66.5

4th: Paula McQuat and Dean Kercher on 68.5 on a countback from

5th: Mick Caton and Brendon Meharry

Longest Drives :

Men's: Benn Ryan

Ladies: 1-36 h'cap : Pauline Redpath

37+ h'cap: Annie Kercher

Nearest the pins:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Karen Rix and Don Cameron

2nd shot on the 9th: Ritchie Atkins and Annie Kercher

1st shot on the 13th: Wayne Temby and Sally Little

1st shot on the 16th: Dean Barnard and Anthony Gwalter

Next week will be a single stableford competition.

The President's Cup competition may have to start later than planned to make way for the Proserpine Golf Club Foursomes championships now scheduled for Sunday, June 2.