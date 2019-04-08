Dusty set to be suspended for elbow

Dustin Martin will on Monday receive a suspension and probably a fine for his dirty Saturday as Richmond braces to play without its "Big Four" for the first time since Martin was drafted in 2009.

Brownlow medallists Martin and captain Trent Cotchin (hamstring) are expected to join bookends Alex Rance (knee) and Jack Riewoldt (wrist) on the sidelines while kick-in specialist Jayden Short has a dislocated elbow.

Match review officer Michael Christian is set to offer Martin either a one or two-match ban for striking Giant Adam Kennedy.

Under the MRO guidelines Martin's off-the-ball raised elbow to Kennedy's head ought to be classified as medium impact because of its capacity to do damage, drawing a two-match ban.

He could also be fined for a separate whack to tagger Matt de Boer's chest.

AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking will also review the middle finger and drug-snorting motion Martin directed at Shane Mumford during his wild meltdown.

It is understood the gesture will fall under the football operations weekend review.

Martin is tipped to receive either a please explain or a financial sanction.

Hawk Sam Mitchell escaped punishment after apologising for his drug taunt at Essendon in 2015 when he mimicked an injection.

But Carlton captain Marc Murphy and Richmond trio Matthew Richardson, Jack Riewoldt and Ben Cousins have all been fined for flipping the bird on game day.

A frustrated Dustin Martin gives Matt de Boer a shove. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Football greats including Dermott Brereton, Kane Cornes and Rodney Eade smashed Tigers coach Damien Hardwick's frustration that umpires did not protect Martin from tagging tactics.

"Is he the first midfielder to get tagged?" Brereton asked on Fox Footy.

Carlton stopper Ed Curnow said: "You can expect that kind of attention when you're a star."

GWS niggler de Boer kept Martin to eight kicks - his equal second-fewest since 2013 - as some questioned Martin's motivation levels.

"Oh I was definitely annoying (to him)," de Boer said.

"I don't want to talk to (his reactions) but he's a champion footballer and I was just trying to curtail him any way I could."

Cotchin grabbed his hamstring after a stoppage early in the final quarter and did not return during the 49-point loss as Richmond dropped consecutive games for the first time in two years.

"The Big Four" - Cotchin, Martin, Rance and Riewoldt - had played a combined 370 out of 380 games after Round 1, missing just 10 between them from 2015-2018.

Premiership defender Bachar Houli (hamstring) is close to playing his first game for the season although could require a run in the VFL.

Dylan Grimes will return from suspension to face a revitalised Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Saturday while Josh Caddy and draftee Jack Ross are also tipped to play.

Caddy played 70 per cent of Friday's VFL match. Inside midfielder Ross was drafted at No.43 from Oakleigh Chargers and is set to become the club's third debutant in four games.

Tigers traded away a lot of their depth players cheaply last year including Sam Lloyd, Tyson Stengle, Anthony Miles and Corey Ellis.

Eade said on Triple M yesterday the 1-2 Tigers could miss finals given their deepening woes.

SIDELINED STARS

Alex Rance (knee) 200 games

Jack Riewoldt (wrist/knee) 251

Dustin Martin (likely suspension) 204

Trent Cotchin (likely hamstring) 223

Jayden Short (elbow) 59

Total: 937 games

YET TO ROAR (Likely to play Round 4)

Ryan Garthwaite 3 games

Noah Balta 2 games

Jack Ross 0 games

Oleg Markov 17 games

Sydney Stack 1 game

Total: 23 games

POSSIBLE CHANGES

IN: Jack Ross (debut), Josh Caddy, Bachar Houli/Connor Menadue

OUT: Dustin Martin (likely suspension), Trent Cotchin (likely hamstring), Jayden Short (elbow)