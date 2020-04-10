Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 107-year-old Dutch woman has survived the coronavirus, probably becoming the oldest survivor of COVID-19 in the world.
A 107-year-old Dutch woman has survived the coronavirus, probably becoming the oldest survivor of COVID-19 in the world.
Health

Dutch woman aged 107 survives virus

10th Apr 2020 7:17 AM

A 107-year old Dutch woman has recovered from the coronavirus, probably becoming the oldest survivor of the pandemic in the world.

Cornelia Ras fell ill on March 17, the day after her 107th birthday, Dutch newspaper AD reported, after attending a church service with other residents of her nursing home on Goeree-Overflakkee, an island in the southwest of the country.

She and 40 others at the service were subsequently diagnosed as carrying the virus.

Twelve of that group have since died, but Ras was told by her doctors on Monday that she had beaten the infection.

"We did not expect her to survive this", her niece Maaike de Groot told the newspaper.

"She takes no medicines, still walks well and gets down on her knees every night to thank the Lord. From the looks of it, she will be able to continue to do so."

Prior to Ras, the oldest widely documented coronavirus survivor was Bill Lapschies, a 104-year-old American.

Originally published as Dutch woman aged 107 survives virus

coronaviruspromo
cornelia ras coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Don’t let your guard down’: Mayor gives COVID-19 update

        premium_icon ‘Don’t let your guard down’: Mayor gives COVID-19 update

        News He has said measures are working, but the region must not be complacent

        Whitsunday vet asks for ‘patience’ during virus measures

        premium_icon Whitsunday vet asks for ‘patience’ during virus measures

        Pets & Animals They are changing their business to protect customers, staff

        FACT CHECK: Rumours on Bowen 5G tower addressed

        premium_icon FACT CHECK: Rumours on Bowen 5G tower addressed

        News Rumours that 5G technology was set to be rolled out in Bowen soon have been...

        Family business opens doors of new-look premises

        premium_icon Family business opens doors of new-look premises

        News Filby’s Motors has reopened its doors following a complete demolition and rebuild...