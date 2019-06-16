Dutton quizzed over deal to house accused killers

Peter Dutton has faced questions about the transfer to Australia of two men who allegedly confessed to the machete murders of Western tourists in Rwanda.

Mr Dutton faced questions from fill-in Insiders host Annabel Crabb over the controversial case involving two Rwandan men once accused of butchering a group of tourists in the 1990s.

It was revealed last month that the two men were settled in Australia in a refugee swap deal with the US.

Peter Dutton during his Insiders interview.

When asked if by ABC host Crabb if he could reassure the public that the two men were not a risk, Mr Dutton said he was "not sure all those facts are correct".

"You've got to look at all of the facts of individual cases, you've got to look at the historical perspective, around the circumstances, what's happened in the intervening period," he told the ABC.

"And that's a different situation from somebody who has just sexually assaulted a girl on Manus in the last 12 months.

"So we'll look at individual cases - AFP, ASIO, our international partners will inform the discussion properly.

"They'll take all of the information into consideration and we base our decisions on that information, which is assessed and analysed as to whether or not there's a risk here.

"We will not take somebody who we believe is a risk to the Australian people."

When asked if he knew where the men were living, Mr Dutton said: "I don't have any information as to any individual cases."

Meanwhile, the small company that won the controversial $423 million security gig on Manus Island is likely to have its contract renewed despite serious investigations.

The auditor-general is examining whether the Home Affairs Department appropriately managed the procurement process when it chose Paladin to provide garrison services for the immigration centres on the Papua New Guinea Island.

The little-known company, whose Australian arm was registered to a beach shack on Kangaroo Island until earlier this year, was awarded the contract in 2017 through a closed tender process.

The beach shack on Kangaroo Island where security firm Paladin registered its company. Picture: Tom Huntley

The company has rejected suggestions of misconduct or corruption over the contract.

In February, Paladin's Manus Island staff walked off the job claiming they had been underpaid and overworked.

The audit is expected to be tabled in parliament in January 2020. But the contract Paladin holds runs out at the end of June and the department is deciding who will now provide the services.

Mr Dutton told Insiders that decision was one solely for the department.

"The likely arrangement is that there will be a continuation," he told ABC's Insiders today when pressed on whether Paladin was still in the running.

"The department will work with the PNG authorities. We need to make sure that we're getting value for money."

Mr Dutton repeatedly said he didn't want to be spending any government money on Manus Island or Nauru, which also hosts an Australian offshore immigration centre.

"I don't want people there; I want them off as quickly as possible," he said.