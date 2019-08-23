Dutton weighs in on Premier’s spy drama

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk's office has been caught up in a national security bungle after it accidentally published the name of a secret intelligence officer.

The name of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation employee was published online as part of the regular release of the Premier's official public diary.

A spokesman from the Premier's office said the publication of the name was an "administrative error" and the diary entry had since been removed.

"We apologise and have taken steps to ensure it's not repeated," he said.

Section 92 of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Act outlaws the publication of the identity of an ASIO employee or affiliate, with a penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

The only exception is if consent is given in writing by the Home Affairs Minister or the Director-General of ASIO.

The diary entry reportedly revealed that the meeting included the Premier, ASIO Director-General Duncan Lewis and Police Minister Mark Ryan.

Federal Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told The Courier-Mail that the publication of the name was nothing deliberate, but it was indicative of the chaos in the Premier's office.

"It is normally the job of the chief-of-staff to check that detail, but instead he's up to his neck in controversy," he said.

"The wheels are falling off the Palaszczuk Government, and this is just the latest disaster, but I fear not the last."

State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the publication of the ASIO employee's name was an "absolute disgrace".

"It has compromised national security and compromised an intelligence officer who is serving our nation," Ms Frecklington said.

"A full investigation must be carried out into this farce by the Palaszczuk administration."

The Premier and her Cabinet ministers release on a monthly basis details of the meetings and activities they have held that relate to their portfolio.