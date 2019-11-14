Menu
Crime

DV reoffender who spat blood in victim’s face back in court

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
14th Nov 2019 12:30 AM
A 28-YEAR-OLD Gympie man who previously spat blood at his victim's face landed back in court for cutting electrical cords at her house this week.

The man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, cut electrical cords to a PlayStation, two TVs, a Foxtel box and an outdoor fridge at the victim's house on September 17, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

He then texted the victim through Facebook Messenger, stating "Did you find everything I done, hope you don't plan on watching TV or using the computer or outside fridge".

A temporary order was made in the court immediately after that offending, but the man would go on to breach it on September 27 when he sent messages to the victim's mother - a named person on the order.

He also called the aggrieved from a private number, but breached the order because the conversation was not directly about the pair's two children.

The court heard the man had breached previous orders against the same victim on three occasions, including in February 2017 when he sent a series of abusive messages to her, calling her a "s***" among other slurs.

He followed that up by attending her house, holding the victim down on her bed and asking "How about a quickie?".

The man was sentenced to a six month jail term that July that year following another breach in April when he got into a fight with the victim's father.

The man then aimed a punch at both of them, missing and instead punching a hole in the wall.

The man started to rinse blood off his face, before throwing a cup of bloody water at the victim and spitting more blood at her face.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the man's previous offending as "appalling", but noted he was to be sentenced only on the most recent breach.

The man pleaded guilty to one charge each of wilful damage and contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $1000 and sentenced to 3 months' jail suspended immediately for 18 months, with a new five year domestic violence protection order.

domestic violence offences gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie news wilful damage
