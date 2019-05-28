Dying Milat set to speak to cops

Police are planning on interviewing Ivan Milat on his deathbed.

NSW Police are preparing to speak to backpacker serial killer Ivan Milat about his crimes and unsolved homicides he is linked to as he battles terminal cancer.

Milat was taken from Goulburn's Supermax jail to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick earlier in May for medical tests, where he remains. He is dying from oesophagus and stomach cancer.

AAP understands NSW police are preparing to interview the 74-year-old. Milat has never confessed to killing seven backpackers and has maintained he is innocent.

Milat's nephew, Alistair Shipsey, told Network Ten earlier this month his uncle's condition is "very bad" and he has a couple of weeks to live. Milat - who's reportedly lost 20 kilograms in recent weeks - hasn't been able to eat or keep food down.

The former road worker was sentenced in 1996 to seven consecutive life sentences for murdering seven backpackers whose bodies were found in makeshift graves in NSW's Belanglo State Forest in the 1990s.

Ivan Milat and his seven victims. Picture: Rick Rycroft

He also kidnapped British tourist Paul Onions who managed to escape from Milat's vehicle.

NSW Police minister David Elliot has already urged Milat to do "one last honourable thing on his deathbed" and openly answer questions relating to his crimes.

Mr Elliott also said Milat should assist police with any questions related to his crimes, and any other cases police suspect he may have been involved with.

Milat will never return to his home of the last 18 years, Unit Nine of Supermax prison. In a letter to news.com.au, he told of life inside the jail.

Referring to himself as "one" and using quaintly elaborate prose, Milat wrote: "It's not that we (are) just stuck in a cell all day. I have the front and back as well.

Letters written from his maximum security jail cell reveal an insight into the mind of Australia’s worst serial killer, Ivan Milat. Picture: Supplied

"During the day one can wander around the front or back yard," Milat wrote in neatly penned handwriting.

"Of course, alternatively, one can elect to go to other areas, library etc, exercise yards, basketball court, the oval walk-running track."

Milat also said he had hot and cold running water, power points and access to a phone in his Supermax unit (but not his cell) when he wanted to use it.

Milat was 57 years' old when he was moved into Supermax, three months after it had opened to house inmates who were violent, terrorists, or escape risks.