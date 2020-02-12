Dying wife forgave hubby’s mistress

Michael Walker had his mistress Alisa Jackson killed his wife, Catherine Walker. Picture: Facebook

Catherine Walker's husband, Michael, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for arranging for his mistress to kill his wife in 2014.

It was revealed that Walker told Alisa Jackson that she forgave her as she was being stabbed to death.

"On the night she was stabbed to death, Jackson asked her if she forgave her," prosecutor Tom Brady said. "As she was being stabbed, Catherine, replied, yes."

Jackson, 29, pleaded guilty to murder in 2015 but was spared a life sentence after agreeing with prosecutors to testify against Michael Walker.

Catherine Walker's father, Douglas Plotz, said his family supported a lower sentence.

"We wholeheartedly forgive her," he said. "I want Ms Jackson to know that."

Jackson said at the time of the killing she was taking medication for depression and psychosis.

Jackson previously told the court how she stabbed Walker multiple times with a kitchen knife and then waited half an hour to ensure she was dead.

Michael Walker met Jackson on an online dating site in 2014 and told her that his "deepest desire" was to have his wife gone because he couldn't divorce her due to financial concerns.

Jackson revealed they had a text code for the killing.

He would text her the night of the murder either "good", meaning Jackson could use the window to break into the couple's house, or "bad" meaning she would have to use the key to gain entry.

Jackson said in court she "went inside and grabbed a knife and went upstairs and stabbed her".

After his sentencing, Walker apologised to his wife's family.

"I love Cathy very much and I would do anything if it could bring her back," he said.

In 2016, a military court found Walker guilty of child pornography charges that surfaced during the murder investigation and in 2017 he was convicted of sexually abusing a child, physically assaulting a child, and wrongfully communicating a threat.