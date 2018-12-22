Jockey wins six races from six rides

Dylan Dunn enjoyed a day out on Saturday, landing six winners.

FORMER champion apprentice Dylan Dunn's return to race riding was accompanied by muted fanfare in September.

With his weight under control and determined to make the most of opportunities, Dunn laid bare battles with physical and mental challenges during an 18-month sabbatical.

Always regarded as a quality rider, Dunn showed precisely why at Colac on Saturday with an astonishing six winners from six rides.

He booted home Humzz, Campo, Rosso Antico, Mrs Bignell, Inastride and the aptly named None Better.

With Dunn in such commanding form, Luke Williams was the only other jockey to greet the judge at Colac - in the sole race Dunn watched from the sidelines.

Dylan Dunn and father Dwayne inspect the track on Caulfield Cup Day in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

Surveying his son's progress from Flemington, Dwayne Dunn could not have been prouder - or more elated.

Dylan Dunn's previous best was a four-timer at Towong in 2015.

Craig Williams is the only jockey to ride six winners at a city meeting, a feat he achieved in July this year.