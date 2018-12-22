Menu
Login
Dylan Dunn enjoyed a day out on Saturday, landing six winners.
Dylan Dunn enjoyed a day out on Saturday, landing six winners.
Horses

Jockey wins six races from six rides

by LEO SCHLINK
22nd Dec 2018 4:56 PM

FORMER champion apprentice Dylan Dunn's return to race riding was accompanied by muted fanfare in September.

With his weight under control and determined to make the most of opportunities, Dunn laid bare battles with physical and mental challenges during an 18-month sabbatical.

Always regarded as a quality rider, Dunn showed precisely why at Colac on Saturday with an astonishing six winners from six rides.

He booted home Humzz, Campo, Rosso Antico, Mrs Bignell, Inastride and the aptly named None Better.

With Dunn in such commanding form, Luke Williams was the only other jockey to greet the judge at Colac - in the sole race Dunn watched from the sidelines.

Dylan Dunn and father Dwayne inspect the track on Caulfield Cup Day in 2016. Picture: Getty Images
Dylan Dunn and father Dwayne inspect the track on Caulfield Cup Day in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

Surveying his son's progress from Flemington, Dwayne Dunn could not have been prouder - or more elated.

Dylan Dunn's previous best was a four-timer at Towong in 2015.

Craig Williams is the only jockey to ride six winners at a city meeting, a feat he achieved in July this year.

FormGuide

More Stories

campo colac races craig williams dwayne dunn dylan dunn humzz inastride mrs bignell none better rosso antico
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Near-drowning off Hamilton Island

    Near-drowning off Hamilton Island

    News A woman is in a serious condition after a near-drowning incident this afternoon.

    ONE STEP CLOSER

    ONE STEP CLOSER

    News Shute Harbour designs out to tender soon

    Rainfall quells local fire

    Rainfall quells local fire

    News Rainfall quells local fire

    January in review

    January in review

    News Our look back at 2018 starts with January.

    Local Partners