Dynamic duo bring deep tech

Cut Snake will appear at Magnums Hotel on Friday, December 15.
by Peter Carruthers

CUT Snake don't care a lot about much.

In fact some would argue a zero care given kind of attitude would be a good way to describe the mantra that underpins their take on life.

"It's about enjoying the moment and having a great time,” Paul "Fish” Fisher explains of his group with Leigh "Sedz” Sedley.

However, it's worth noting the one thing the Gold Coast duo do care about is their music.

Their sound has been described as deep tech tunes and as much as the mix coming out of the stack, the pair have become famous for their massive personalities and infectious live shows.

The guys have an atmospheric and deep-leaning sound that's suited to no one particular environment.

Mates since childhood, Cut Snake grew up on the Gold Coast, surfing professionally and competing against each other from the time since they were 12.

In this time, they developed the hilarious banter and incredible dynamic that is still keeping punters entertained.

The guys got into dance music while they were touring the world for surf contests and quickly grew passionate about the underground scenes from each country they visited.

With plenty of time waiting for waves, they fine-tuned their production skills from beach front bungalows, giving their music a fresh feel and their live show a vibe like no other.

Outside of their successful surf careers, Sedz channelled his passion for the sport into his music production, and for that he's known as the "mad scientist” of the duo and Fish is known for his web series, followthefish.tv.

COOL VIBE

  • WHAT: Cut Snake
  • WHERE: Magnums Hotel
  • WHEN: December 15
  • COST: $12.25 via Oztix

Topics:  cut snake deep tech djs magnums hotel whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

