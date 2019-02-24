Dynamic duo earns selection

BEST AND BRIGHTEST: Tourism Whitsundays employees Cherie Morel (second from left) and Haylee Eaves (third from left) have been selected to participate in the Queensland Tourism Industry Council Young Professionals program. They are pictured with Mackay Tourism general manager Tas Webber, who is a mentor for the program, and National Trust of Australia CEO Jonathan Fisher.

BEST AND BRIGHTEST: Tourism Whitsundays employees Cherie Morel (second from left) and Haylee Eaves (third from left) have been selected to participate in the Queensland Tourism Industry Council Young Professionals program. They are pictured with Mackay Tourism general manager Tas Webber, who is a mentor for the program, and National Trust of Australia CEO Jonathan Fisher.

TOURISM Whitsundays employees Haylee Eaves and Cherie Morel have been selected to participate in this year's Queensland Tourism Industry Council Young Professionals Program.

The QTIC Young Professionals Mentoring Program, which is now in its ninth year, provides a competitive edge for employees in the tourism industry who are 35 years or younger to gain insightful professional development, knowledge and skills through the sharing of information and experience.

Participants of the Young Professionals Mentoring Program are specifically matched with a senior industry professional.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said the selection of Ms Eaves and Ms Morel was a big fillip for the organisation.

"The selection process to become a participant in the QTIC Young Professional Mentoring Program is quite rigorous. It is such an amazing opportunity for our young tourism professionals to take gain insight from some of the top minds in our industry. We're thrilled to have two Tourism Whitsundays employees selected this year,” Mrs Wheeler said. Playing mentoring roles from the Mackay/ Whitsunday region are Julie Telford from Red Cast Adventures and Mackay Tourism general manager Tas Webber, who said he was delighted to play a mentoring role.

"It's a great honour to partake in the QTIC Young Professionals Mentoring Program, and as a mentor, to pass on my experience in the tourism industry,” he said.

Running from February through to July, young professionals will be offered the opportunity to participate in scheduled monthly meetings structured to include relevant and individually tailored discussion topics and tasks.

The QTIC Young Professionals Mentoring Program draws on a wide selection of senior industry professionals across all industry sectors and parts of Queensland.

QTIC chief executive Daniel Gschwind said Queensland's dynamic tourism industry had accumulated a wealth of experienced and highly professional experts.

"To prepare for a prosperous future, it is important for us to share this knowledge with the next generation of up-and-coming tourism industry leaders,” he said.

"Many previous mentees have gone on to pursue inspiring careers. It's not just the mentees, but also the mentors who often comment on the energising impact this interactive program delivers.”