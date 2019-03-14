Dynamic Pairs champions crowned

PAIRS CHAMPIONS: Barry Saroglia and Nathan Harriott will progress to the Champion of Champions after winning the Proserpine Bowls Club Men's Championship Pairs on Sunday morning.

PAIRS CHAMPIONS: Barry Saroglia and Nathan Harriott will progress to the Champion of Champions after winning the Proserpine Bowls Club Men's Championship Pairs on Sunday morning. Monique Preston

BOWLS: The Men's Championship Pairs was finalised over the weekend with Barry Saroglia and Nathan Harriott defeating Nathan Dodds and Scott Hamilton in the final played on Sunday morning.

Nathan and Scott were well in front, leading 19-10 after 14 ends when they dropped a three then a seven on the next two ends to hand the lead to Barry and Nathan.

They never recovered from this winning only one out of the next five ends.

Well done Barry and Nathan and we wish them all the best at Champions of Champions to be played later on this year.

In earlier matches Peter Lawton and Ross Reville defeated Marty Flowers and Vince Olsen 24-18.

In the semi-finals Barry Saroglia and Nathan Harriott defeated Peter Lawton and Ross Reville 26-16 and Nathan Dodds and Scott Hamilton proved too strong for Luchie Gardel and Michael Kinnear in winning 24 to 15.

A few games of the Men's Championship Singles were also played on Saturday.

Barry Zillmann defeated Jim Quod 25-19; Michael Kinnear defeated Todd Leys 25-10; Steve Lawrie defeated Dale Haack 25-15.

Wayne Handley received a forfeit from Ted Cullen in his match.

Thanks to those who marked those singles games on Saturday.

Men's Championship Singles matches to be played this weekend are:

Tomorrow at 9.30am: Martin Corr vs Nathan Dodds marker Scott Hamilton; Peter Lawton vs Shane Spann marker Michael Kinnear; Vince Olsen vs Nathan Harriott marker Todd Leys; Marty Flowers vs Luchie Gardel marker Jim Quod; Barry Saroglia vs Jonathon Bye marker Wayne Handley. Tomorrow at 1pm: Gavin Milne vs Phil Brown; Barry Zillmann vs Michael Kinnear; Wayne Handley vs winner Olsen/Harriott; Scott Hamilton vs Jason Bartz.

Losing players from the morning games will be required to mark afternoon games. If you cannot mark please try and arrange another marker to take your place.

Sunday morning matches if possible at 9.30am: Winner Milne/Brown vs winner Lawton vs Spann; Winner Hamilton/Bartz vs Winner Bye/Saroglia; Winner Corr/Dodds vs Steve Lawrie. Markers will be required for these matches Sunday morning.

The games controller will be closing nominations this Sunday for the Men's Championship Triples; Men's Championship two bowl Triples, Men's B Grade Singles and Men's B Grade pairs. Get your nominations in now so you don't miss out.

On Sunday afternoon 12 players enjoyed an afternoon of social bowls on the last occasion of summertime hours until summer returns.

Noelie Dibben, Gail Camm and John Lahney defeated Alen Sanderson, Fran Porter and Alan Pershouse; Joy Vitanza, Dot Hinschen and Helen Muller defeated Mary Hedgelong, Shirley Stark and Lee Stark.

Wednesday afternoon bowls will be both social and the first round of the Ladies Club Championship Fours.

With three teams only nominating this year, it has been decided to play this as a round robin.

On Wednesday, March 20 Heather Brown's team plays Noelie Dibben, Amy Hart, Vicki Spann and Joan McGrath and on March 27 Joan McGrath's team plays Helen Muller's team.

Nominations for Club Championship Pairs close on Wednesday, March 20 at 4pm. The draw will be done that afternoon and play will be conducted over April 3, 17 and 24.

Nominations of interest in being considered for selection for the Proserpine team to contest the Symons Shield at Northern Beaches on April 9 and 11 are open. This is played in a Two Bowl Triples format.

Don't forget that we have our Triples Carnival on Monday, April 8, so get your team together and nominate to secure your place in that event.

With summer now having left us, cooler days anticipated and the need to get into our club competition, club play hours have returned to 1.30pm start on Sundays and 1.15pm start on Wednesdays.

Please put your name in at least half an hour prior to these times so that the selection of teams can be made for social bowls.