DZ Deathrays are en route to Magnums

SHRED LORDS: DZ Deathrays Lachlan Ewbank, Simon Ridley and Shane Parsons are bringing their Tour With The Lot to Magnums in March.

THRASH-rock fiends DZ Deathrays will be hitting the road for their Tour With The Lot, performing a one-night show at Magnums in March.

Original band members Shane Parsons (guitar and vocals) and Simon Ridley (drums and vocals) started off at a house party and every gig has been a party ever since.

The Brisbane-based shred lords have since welcomed long-time live band member Lachlan Ewbank (guitar) to the fold ahead of their tour through regional Australia.

The tour announcement comes off the back of an epic 2018 for the band, who released their third album Bloody Lovely, got their third ARIA Award nomination, played Splendour In The Grass, toured Europe and South Africa and completed two massive tours at home.

The regional tour comes off the back of an LA studio session where the lads have been recording new music for release as early as this year.

The DZ Deathrays announced they had wrapped up recording their fourth album on February 4 and now, have their sights set on home.

In true DZ-style, the thrash rock fanatics are bringing some mates along for the ride.

Buzzed-up, grunge outfit Moaning Lisa will be joining them for the majority of the tour.

Tickets for the show at Magnums are on sale at Oztix now. Early bird tickets have sold out.

THRASH ROCK:

- WHEN: March 9, 8pm

- WHO: 18 plus

- WHERE: Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach

- TICKETS: $39.80 per person