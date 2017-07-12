Eagles pick Tigers apart

HIGH FLYER: The Sea Eagles leap for the ball against Bakers Creek Tigers on Saturday.

AUSSIE RULES: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles are flying high again after a soaring 103 point victory over Bakers Creek Tigers on Saturday.

Finishing the match 17.16.118 to 2.8.20, Whitsunday never looked back after shooting to a 36-7 first quarter lead.

But it was the second half that saw the Sea Eagles completely dominate at Whitsunday Sportspark as they smashed five goals each in both the third and fourth quarter to fly away with the game.

The Sea Eagles led all day with Nick Proud (7 goals) and Matthew Galonski (5 goals) dominating the forward line while Chris Morrison and Luke McCaul were strong in the midfield.

"The boys played really well, everyone contributed, we'd been down a bit the last couple of games so it was great to get the win in front of our home crowd,” men's coach Luke Sommerville said after the game.

The second place Sea Eagles will head to Mackay next Saturday to take on the Mackay Magpies

Women's

The Sea Eagles ladies are continuing to improve despite going down 8.10.58 to 3.2.20 against a very physical Bakers Creek team.

Injury has plagued the team for the last six weeks and they lost another player in the first five minutes on Saturday, compounding the frustration. But to the girls credit the whole team put in an massive physical performance and managed to out score the opposition by two goals in the last quarter.

The team's two smallest team members put on a clinic of how is done best on the day.

Tayla Temple, Tayla Goody, Melina Mckirdle, Hayley Galea and Lea Piccinelli were some of the best on field with Danae Scothern named best on ground with a stellar performance.