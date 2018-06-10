Menu
Action from the Whitsunday Sea Eagles Reserves win over the Bakers Creek Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
Eagles soar over Tigers for easy win

Jessica Lamb
by
10th Jun 2018 5:38 PM

AFL: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles Reserves side soared to an easy victory over the Bakers Creek Tigers in their home-ground match on Saturday afternoon; ending with the scoreboard reading 114 to 28.

WSE seniors coach observing from the side-line, Luke Summerville, said the team moved the ball well to lead the challengers the whole game.

At quarter time the local side had already kicked four goals and six behinds to lead the Tigers by 23 points only to extend the difference to 41 points at half time and 70 at three-quarter time.

Consistency was the key for Matt Galonski who played an integral role in the win; kicking eight of the blue jerseys' 16 goals throughout the match.

Josh Norris used his speed and skill to walk away with accolades after being named best on-ground for the Eagles.

The reserves, who now sit second on the ladder behind Mackay City Hawkes, are ready to take on what coach Summerville dubbed the "top of the table” clash next weekend against the Mackay Saints.

