Eagles trio heads north to AFL carnival

UNDER 15 REP TEAM: Max Steel, Joshua Doland and Cohua Pankhurst are in the North Queensland AFL rep team.
tamera francis
by

THREE Whitsunday Sea Eagles players will fly the coop to represent North Queensland in the NQ state AFL Carnival.

North Queensland's under 15 representative team will welcome Whitsunday Sea Eagles club men Max Steel, Joshua Doland and Cohua Pankhurst, when they debut in the team this weekend.

The talented trio's coach from last year Alan McMurdo said this was a great achievement for the boys.

"It shows how the hard work that they put in at a club level pays off,” he said.

To qualify for the North Queensland State team, individuals have to trial at a local level, if successful they head to Townsville to compete in trial matches before selection.

President of the Whitsunday Sea Eagles Football Club Cabe Ayton said he was very proud of the boys.

He said their talent and dedication to the game had earned them their spots on the team.

Mr McMurdo said it was a proud moment for the club when junior and/or senior players were selected to represent the region.

"It provides great exposure and can only help to increase the standard of football in the region,” he said. "There are some pretty handy players in the region.”

The boys will be able to hone their skills ahead of the state games with their clubs as the 2018 season officially kicked off on March 9 at the Whitsunday Sportspark.

You can catch the local boys in action from May 10 to 13 at the AFL carnival in Cairns at the Sports park.

Whitsunday Times

