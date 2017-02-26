Early introduction to joys of yoga.

LIFE can be stressful for everyone, no matter how old you are.

This is why all children aged between seven and 10 are welcome to take part in kids' yoga sessions at Proserpine Yoga Studio on Friday afternoons for the next five weeks.

The studio provides a non-competitive and peaceful environment for kids to reap the benefits of calming yoga activities.

Principal teacher Ashleigh Clarke said yoga had no age limit.

"Yoga is for everyone, regardless of age. It's a lifelong practice,” Ms Clarke said.

April Rose Contempree loves yoga. Jacob Wilson

"A lot of people continue after they finish school because it is relaxing and non-competitive.

"We teach techniques for kids to deal with their emotions and to calm the body and mind through mindful play and stories.”

The children get involved in a range of activities during classes, such as animal poses, puppet and memory games and yoga book reading.

Ms Clarke said she was aiming to offer kids' yoga sessions on a school term basis and even introduce separate classes for children aged three to four, five to six and seven to 10, depending on the level of interest.

The studio currently offers pre-teen and teen classes for children aged up to 17 in addition to adult classes.

Lara Thompson practises her moves. Jacob Wilson

Options are also available for a range of older clients who are dealing with mobility issues.

To express interest in the yoga classes, phone Ashleigh on 0414452503.

The kids' yoga sessions start 3.30pm on Fridays at 140 Main St.