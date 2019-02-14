Early learning at expo

EXPO: Early learning services were promoted at last year's Early Years Expo in Cannonvale.

EARLY learning services for children will be promoted at an expo held in different Whitsunday towns during late February and early March.

The Early Years Expo will be put on by Whitsunday Regional Council in conjunction with First 5 Forever project in Cannonvale, Proserpine, Bowen and Collinsville.

Whitsunday Regional Libraries First 5 Forever project officer Rosalyn Hearn said the expo would bring together child health, counselling, education and community services, as well as sporting clubs.

The two-hour expo will allow parents to check out all of the services available locally, with the opportunity to talk to service provider staff, as well as take home brochures.

There will also be plenty to keep the youngsters entertained, with each service providing an activity.

Mrs Hearn said the activities had a duel role of developing literacy or motor skills in the children, while at the same time freeing the adults up to talk to the service providers.

This is the second time the expo has been held in Cannonvale, Proserpine and Bowen, while it will be the first time it is held in Collinsville.

Mrs Hearn said the expo would provide local information pertinent to each particular town where it was being held.

The expo will be held from 9-11am at Cannonvale State School hall on February 16, Proserpine State School multi-purpose complex on February 23, Collinsville Community Centre on March 2 and Queens Beach State School hall in Bowen on March 9.