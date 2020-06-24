Early mail: Will Dusty, GWS stars play?

COLLINGWOOD will weigh up leaving Adam Treloar out of the senior team for another week as he fights his way back from a run of soft tissue problems.

But GWS is likely to name its three injured superstars - Toby Greene, Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield - for Friday night's blockbuster against the Pies.

And Dustin Martin is set to give Richmond a must-needed boost as it attempts to break out of a form slump against St Kilda.

Treloar and spearhead Mason Cox are not yet guaranteed to come into the Magpies team after playing in a "leftovers" practice match last Saturday.

Treloar could be given another scratch match tune-up after an interrupted summer instead of facing his old side. Missing the plane flight to Giants Stadium on the day of the game could also be a welcome bonus for Treloar after numerous hamstring and calf setbacks.

It means the jet ballwinner could instead look ahead to making his return against arch rival Essendon the following week.

Richmond's physical performance manager Peter Burge said a call was made late last week to pull Martin out of the clash against Hawthorn due to a rib injury.

"This week, he'll resume training and we'll assess how he trains during the week but I'm pretty confident we'll see him playing again on the weekend," he said.

Rory Atkins watches from teh sidelines after hurting his shoulder.

ADELAIDE

Midfielder Rory Atkins sustained a shoulder injury in the Crows' heavy loss to Gold Coast to further compound their woes. He will be assessed this week but is likely to miss several games. Fellow onballer Brad Crouch suffered a cut eye but was able to play on. Last week's news Wayne Milera would miss at least two months with a stress fracture in his foot was a blow for a club already battling through the early rounds. Forward Tyson Stengle is still sidelined due to a club suspension, while Riley Knight is close to returning. A major issue for the Crows is they are relatively healthy but still struggling.

INJURIES

R. Atkins (shoulder) TBA

W. Milera (foot) 8-9

R. Knight (achilles) 1-2

P.Wilson (shoulder) TBA

BRISBANE LIONS

The Lions can keep the momentum going against a dispirited Adelaide this Sunday at the Gabba with Dayne Zorko and Stefan Martin set to bolster the line-up. Zorko was a late withdrawal from the win against West Coast but Hugh McCluggage (26 disposals) and Jarrod Berry (three goals) stepped up to fill the void. Martin's absence in the ruck was noticeable with Nic Naitanui dominating Archie Smith and Oscar McInerney.

INJURIES

D.Zorko (achilles) test

S.Martin (hamstring) test

M.Adams (foot) indefinite

CARLTON

More positives for the Blues with flying midfielder Zac Fisher in contention to face Essendon after overcoming a syndesmosis injury he suffered in Round 1. The Blues said it was still to be determined whether Fisher would be eased back after their victory over Geelong, but he will play some football this weekend. Tom De Koning showed pleasing signs in the scratch match against the Cats after overcoming an ankle injury, but is behind Marc Pittonet in the ruck pecking order after his outstanding start to life as a Blue. Defender Caleb Marchbank will start skills work this week as he recovers from a knee injury.

INJURIES

Z.Fisher (ankle) available

P.Dow (knee) 1-2

C.Marchbank (knee) 3-4

M.Kreuzer (foot) indefinite

B.Kemp (ACL) indefinite

C.Curnow (knee) season

N.Newman (knee) season

Adam Treloar is closing in on a return for the Magpies. Picture: AAP Images

COLLINGWOOD

The Magpies are flying. And things might be about to get even better. Both Adam Treloar and Mason Cox are in the mix to return this week against the Giants. However, given the fact that the game is on the road and both players have had tough runs on the injury front, another week on the sidelines could be on the cards as the club plays it safe. If Cox plays, expect Darcy Cameron to come out. If Treloar plays, Nathan Buckley faces a very tough call on who to drop. Could one of Tyler or Callum Brown be forced out? Competition for spots is hot in the black and white.

INJURIES

A.Treloar (calf) test

L.Greenwood (calf) 1-3

B.Reid (calf) 1-3

T.Langdon (knee) indefinite

D.Beams (mental health) indefinite

ESSENDON

You know it's been a big week when the captain suffering a serious injury isn't even on the radar after a few days. But here is where things stand at the Bombers. Conor McKenna will be in isolation for two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus. He will be joined by James Stewart after the two were wrestling partners at a training session which fell into the "close contact" bracket. Meanwhile, Dyson Heppell will be out of action for some time after suffering an ankle injury late last week. There is never a dull moment at Essendon.

INJURIES

D.Heppell (ankle) TBC

O.Fantasia (quad) test

S.Draper (knee) test

N.Gown (foot) test

K.Mutch (wrist) 3-4

L.Johnson (knee) 10-12

J.Daniher (groin) indefinite

T.Hird (foot) season

FREMANTLE

Round 1 rising star Sam Sturt will be missing for a while after sustaining an ankle injury in the loss to Port Adelaide. The Dockers expect veteran Stephen Hill to play against Gold Coast after he was a late withdrawal due to a corked calf. Hill has had a wretched run with injury but was in line to play his first game of the season before being hurt at training. Fremantle didn't have a scratch match in the Queensland hub during Round 3.

INJURIES

S.Darcy (knee) test

S.Hill (calf) test

B.Acres (calf) 1

L.Henry (knee) 2

S.Sturt (ankle) 3-5

S.Giro (ankle) TBA

S.Switkowski (back) TBA

A.Pearce (ankle) TBA

J.Hamling (ankle) TBA

Luke Dahlhaus suffered a concussion against the Blues. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG

Not only did the Cats put in a shocker on their home deck, they were also hit hard on the injury front. Luke Dahlhaus (concussion), Sam Menegola (hip) and Rhys Stanley (knee) all finished the night in the injury ward. Of the trio, Stanley is the most likely to miss Sunday's clash against Melbourne. From a performance perspective, Jed Bews is an interesting case. He was quiet for three quarters (and had plenty of mates) but when things were busted open he appeared to thrive. Does he need to play a more attacking role? Jack Steven will be better for the run while Brandan Parfitt (a late withdrawal last week with hamstring soreness) and Jordan Clark should be in the selection mix.

INJURIES

R.Stanley (knee) TBC

J.Jenkins (back) test

O.Brownless (shoulder) TBC

L.Dahlhaus (concussion) test

S.Menegola (back) test

B.Parfitt (hamstring) test

S.Okunbor (achilles) season

J.Tarca (quad) TBC

GOLD COAST

The biggest sign that the Suns have turned the corner comes at selection. They have depth. Young midfielder Brayden Fiorini couldn't crack Sunday's side that smashed the Crows despite being one of the club's most encouraging players over the past 12 months. It might also be another week on the sidelines for the young gun. Why would Stuart Dew change a side that is coming off its most dominant performance in years? To make things even better, Izak Rankine is off the injury list but the gun youngster will need to build up match fitness.

INJURIES

A.Miles (hamstring) 1-2

G.Horlin-Smith (foot) TBA

M.Riordan (ACL) season

Toby Greene calls for the ball at GWS training on Tuesday. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GWS GIANTS

Another year, another tough injury run for the Giants. How many of the club's big names will be right for this week's crunch clash against Collingwood? All of Toby Greene (knee), Josh Kelly (calf) and Lachie Whitfield (concussion) will have to get through training, but Greene declared "I'm all good" on Tuesday and said of his two sore teammates: "They'll get picked. They're good to go, I'm fairly certain." Jackson Hately was a late in for Kelly but after 21 touches, he may keep his place regardless. Zac Langdon should be nervous after just four touches.

INJURIES

T.Greene (knee) test

J.Kelly (calf) test

L.Whitfield (concussion) test

B.Daniels (concussion) test

M.Flynn (knee) 1

T.Taranto (shoulder) 2-4

T.Hutchesson (hamstring) 3

S.Reid (calf) 3-5

HAWTHORN

Fresh off a Friday night footy smashing of the reigning premier, it's hard to see why Alastair Clarkson would be keen to make any changes to this team. That means Paul Puopolo, who was a late out for the Tigers clash, will likely now face more time on the sidelines. The other name to watch is Ricky Henderson, who suffered a leg injury on Friday.

INJURIES

C.Jiath (hamstring) test

J.Impey (ACL) 2-4

P.Puopolo (calf) test

D.Howe (plantar fascia) indefinite

W.Golds (ACL) season

Will Nathan Jones get a reprieve?

MELBOURNE

The big question at the Demons is, what does Sunday's postponed match mean for Nathan Jones? The former skipper was dropped for the clash against the Bombers but the club also mentioned that he had been managing some soreness. Has the week off earnt him an immediate call-up? The Dees played a scratch match among themselves at the MCG on Sunday. "I think we all managed to come with the right attitude, which was important," skipper Max Gawn said. "It wasn't easy mentally … game day is the thing you miss for 12 weeks then it finally comes back then it gets taken away from you again." Defender Marty Hore has been sidelined indefinitely after tearing a quad tendon in the gym while recovering from a broken toe.

INJURIES

B.Preuss (achilles) 3-4

M.Hore (toe/quad) indefinite

H.Petty (groin) indefinite

K.Kolodjashnij (head) indefinite

A.Nietschke (knee) season

Ben Cunnington missed last week’s game for the Roos. Picture: AAP Images

NORTH MELBOURNE

The Roos will be desperate to get star midfielder Ben Cunnington straight back into their side after he was a late out with a back complaint for the Sydney clash. He was replaced in the senior side by Aiden Bonar, who had just eight touches and could find his stay in the ones a short one. Marley Williams will be the other name to keep an eye on, with the tough defender making his way back from an early season suspension. Meanwhile, young gun Jack Mahony was best on ground in the club's scratch match against the Bulldogs on Friday night.

INJURIES

B.Cunnington (back) test

L.Davies-Uniacke (groin) TBC

M.Daw (pectoral) 1

T.Garner (hamstring) 4-5

B.Jacobs (concussion) indefinite

N.Larkey (foot) 2-3

F.Perez (knee) TBC

K.Turner (foot) 2-3

D.Tyson (calf) test

E.Vickers-Willis (turf toe) 2-3

C.Comben (back/knee) TBC

PORT ADELAIDE

Xavier Duursma will miss at least the next three games after suffering a hamstring strain in Port Adelaide's win over Fremantle. The news isn't all bad for the Power though, with young gun Ryan Burton to resume running this week after minor knee surgery. The club is hopeful he can return to senior action in two to three weeks.

INJURIES

X.Duursma (hamstring) 3-4

R.Burton (knee) 2-3

W.Drew (foot) 4-6

Dustin Martin could return from a rib injury against St Kilda.

RICHMOND

The good news is Dustin Martin will train this week and is expected to return from a rib injury, although if he is 100 per cent is another question. Dion Prestia should also get up after copping a corkie against Hawthorn. There are a number of players out of form, with small forwards Jason Castagna (apart from a couple of last-quarter goals against the Hawks) and Dan Rioli struggling to get near it - but there's no Dan Butler in the wings this year. Jack Ross, Jack Graham and Sydney Stack are feeling the selection heat, and Marlion Pickett has struggled to have an impact since Round 1. In more positive news, Liam Baker has returned from a trip to WA for personal reasons, Kamdyn McIntosh is available if needed and draftee Thomson Dow is impressing onlookers in practice matches. Could Toby Nankervis get a call-up to take on the Paddy Ryder-Rowan Marshall combo?

INJURIES

D.Martin (ribs) test

W.Martyn (foot) 3-4

B.Nyuon (shoulder) 3-4

N.Cumberland (knee) season

ST KILDA

The Saints came back to earth with a thud against the Magpies, who didn't give them any room to move - a template Richmond would have studied closely this week, although this game will be back on more favourable turf at Marvel Stadium. The injury list is short, with skipper Jarryn Geary a chance to return from a hamstring problem. Jonathan Marsh came in for Geary last week and did a good job effectively tagging Jeremy Howe. Could he do a similar job on someone like Bachar Houli? Nick Hind (four disposals) could be in danger if Brett Ratten wants to give Jack Sinclair or Josh Battle a go.

INJURIES

J.Geary (hamstring) test

O.Clavarino (hamstring) test

D.Joyce (hamstring) test

SYDNEY

Sydney's tall forward stocks have taken another hit with Tom McCartin ruled out of this week's game against Western Bulldogs due to concussion. The Swans said the short turnaround from their win over North Melbourne to Thursday's Round 4 opener against the Bulldogs was not enough time for McCartin to recover after suffering a knock in the last quarter on Saturday's win. Ruckman Sam Naismith is in the frame to play his first game since footy's return after stepping up his recovery from a hamstring injury. The Swans are hopeful defender Kaiden Brand will return quickly after injuring his ankle at training, while Lance Franklin and Sam Reid are making steady progress.

INJURIES

B.Ronke (knee) available

S.Naismith (hamstring) test

T.McCartin (concussion) indefinite

K.Brand (ankle) TBC

S.Reid (calf) 2-3

L.Franklin (hamstring) 6-7

WEST COAST

West Coast is having a tough time of it in their Gold Coast hub and can't wait to get back home, where crowds of between 30,000 and 60,000 will be waiting. Now that is something to look forward to. If some Eagles think their hub is cursed, they had more evidence when Jeremy McGovern hurt his ankle playing in a scratch match while he served a one-match suspension for striking. He was using crutches and a moon boot on Monday but could get up to face Port Adelaide on Saturday.

INJURIES

L.Shuey (soreness) - test

E.Yeo (shoulder) - test

J.McGovern (ankle) - test

L.Ryan (corked calf) - test

J.Cameron (groin) - test

N.Reid (hamstring) - test

C.Jamieson (shoulder) test

B.Johnson (shoulder) - 2-3

M.Hutchings (knee) - 3-4

M.O'Neill (back) - indefinite

D.Venables (concussion) - season

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Western Bulldogs will be without midfield general Josh Dunkley for at least the next six weeks due to a syndesmosis injury he suffered in the final seconds of the club's win over GWS Giants. The blow will likely result in greater midfield time for star Jack Macrae, who has been used largely on a wing in the opening rounds. Suspended onballer Lachie Hunter featured for North Melbourne in a scratch match at the weekend as he looks to maintain match fitness during his four-game ban. Captain Easton Wood is likely to miss at least a few more weeks with a quad injury, but the Dogs will have their third debutant for the season in 18-year-old running defender Louis Butler, who was pick 53 in last year's draft.

INJURIES

B.Cavarra (hand) 1-2

E.Wood (quad) 2-3

T.Duryea (quad) 2-3

J.Dunkley (ankle) 6

R.Garcia (knee) indefinite

