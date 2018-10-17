Menu
Login
HOUSE FIRE: The cause of the fire is not yet known.
HOUSE FIRE: The cause of the fire is not yet known. Phillip McGrath (Facebook)
News

PHOTOS: Crime scene established after Toolooa house fire

Mark Zita
by
17th Oct 2018 7:09 AM | Updated: 7:51 AM

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Toolooa early this morning.

At 1:05am, three fire crews attended a single story residential property in the vicinity of Angler Street near Trevally Street. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters found the property well alight.

Police and ambulance arrived a short time after.

The fire was contained at 1:25am, but was not fully extinguished until 2:30am.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The cause of the fire yet to be determined, and police have set up a crime scene.

No-one was home at the time, however the Queensland Ambulance Service said one person was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

More details to come.

house fire queensland fire and emergency services toolooa
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Record numbers expected to attend 2018 Tourism Awards

    Record numbers expected to attend 2018 Tourism Awards

    News Excitement is building for the Discovery Parks Airlie Beach 2018 Whitsunday Tourism Awards with record-breaking attendances expected on Saturday night.

    Fire at Whitsunday Terraces

    Fire at Whitsunday Terraces

    News A small fire broke out in the kitchen of a popular bar.

    Airlie Beach villa up for grabs in multi-home prize draw

    Airlie Beach villa up for grabs in multi-home prize draw

    News Airlie Beach villa up for grabs in multi-home prize draw

    Tools stolen from Bowen business

    Tools stolen from Bowen business

    Breaking Tools stolen from Bowen business

    Local Partners