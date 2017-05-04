Earthmoving crew cleaning up town

MUCH-NEEDED LIFT: Steve Banks Transport and Earthmoving has removed about seven boats from Whitsunday beaches.

WHILE the post-cyclone clean-up continues across the Whitsundays, one local company has worked around the clock to get things back to normal.

Steve Banks Transport and Earthmoving, based in Proserpine, has helped salvage boats, clean up green waste, repair driveways and help with anything else that needs a bit of heavy lifting.

Operations manager Stevon Kemp said staff had been flat out since Cyclone Debbie hit.

After managing to get back to their yard on the Friday after the cyclone, staff had worked seven days a week ever since.

"Hectic would be the one word to describe it. We haven't stopped with clean-up and recovery work,” he said.

"I'd say we've been doing 10 jobs a day since we got back.”

In the past week they've also removed three of the four boats washed aground at Airlie Beach.

Empede, which was washed up to the Airlie Beach foreshore boardwalk and became an iconic image throughout the cyclone, was removed last week after Banks managed to pick it up and carry it to a low tide area, where it was able to float away.

Mr Kemp said he thought there was still at least a month of cyclone-related work to do.