26°
News

Earthmoving crew cleaning up town

Dane Lillingstone | 4th May 2017 12:30 PM
MUCH-NEEDED LIFT: Steve Banks Transport and Earthmoving has removed about seven boats from Whitsunday beaches.
MUCH-NEEDED LIFT: Steve Banks Transport and Earthmoving has removed about seven boats from Whitsunday beaches. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHILE the post-cyclone clean-up continues across the Whitsundays, one local company has worked around the clock to get things back to normal.

Steve Banks Transport and Earthmoving, based in Proserpine, has helped salvage boats, clean up green waste, repair driveways and help with anything else that needs a bit of heavy lifting.

Operations manager Stevon Kemp said staff had been flat out since Cyclone Debbie hit.

After managing to get back to their yard on the Friday after the cyclone, staff had worked seven days a week ever since.

"Hectic would be the one word to describe it. We haven't stopped with clean-up and recovery work,” he said.

"I'd say we've been doing 10 jobs a day since we got back.”

In the past week they've also removed three of the four boats washed aground at Airlie Beach.

Empede, which was washed up to the Airlie Beach foreshore boardwalk and became an iconic image throughout the cyclone, was removed last week after Banks managed to pick it up and carry it to a low tide area, where it was able to float away.

Mr Kemp said he thought there was still at least a month of cyclone-related work to do.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Kids keep having fun outdoors

Kids keep having fun outdoors

The riveting stories boost child literacy.

Time to thank Whitsunday heroes

The Whitsunday Volunteer Group busy at work at Conway Beach during recovery efforts.

Special event for cyclone recovery helpers.

Earthmoving crew cleaning up town

MUCH-NEEDED LIFT: Steve Banks Transport and Earthmoving has removed about seven boats from Whitsunday beaches.

Local business is doing the heavy lifting.

Good Mexican food 'a pretty easy sell'

DELICIOUS: Julie Carberry and Zambrero owner Evelyn Cartlidge holding the sauce bottles which are on sale.

Good Mexican food 'a pretty easy sell'.

Local Partners

Kids keep having fun outdoors

The riveting stories boost child literacy.

World's most successful yacht to contest Hamo Race Week

The famous 16-metre American yawl, Dorade in action.

World's most successful yacht to contest Hamo Race Week.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

FIVE years after John Laws went viral after flirting with presenter Leigh Sales during an interview, the famous radio host has returned to the ABC.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

New film celebrates man's best friend

Dennis Quaid in a scene from the movie A Dog's Purpose.

William Bruce Cameron on the big-screen adaptation of his book.

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 $230,000

- 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors throughout. - Approximately 2.138ha block.

Two industrial properties with great holding income and redevelopment potential

18 and 20 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase two industrial zoned properties ... $930,000 + GST

An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase two industrial zoned properties in the areas most desirable locations. Located only 100m off Shute Harbour...

Value For Money

3/10 Trogolby Street, South Mackay 4740

House 2 1 2 $175,000...

Set in a complex of only 3 this well maintained stand alone unit would be ideal for the young couple entering the market or for those looking to downsize. Features...

$50,000 REDUCTION OFF ORIGINAL SALE PRICE

9 William Close, Cannonvale 4802

House 3 3 1 $549,000

A stunning upmarket seaview home in a rainforest setting offering quality, style, privacy and within walking distance to Abell Point marina...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Rural Oasis

770 Owens Creek Loop Road, Gargett 4741

Rural 3 1 4 $289,000

If you are looking for a peaceful and secluded rural setting then look no further than 770 Owens Creek Loop Road. Located just 6 minutes drive from the Gargett...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

12 Mowlam Street, Eimeo 4740

House 4 3 2 Auction

A wonderful lifestyle residence, with magic views to Brampton Island. This family home provides an exceptional retreat with impressive proportions and entertaining...

Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Double Garage

46 Hangan Street, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 2 $294,000

Located on a 582 square metre allotment in a relatively new residential area of Bucasia. This modern lowset four bedroom home is approx. five years old. All...

Creek Frontage 18 Acres

Lot 11 Owens Creek Loop Road, Gargett 4741

House 1 1 $210,000

Creek frontage 18 acres of mostly cleared and cultivated country under sugar cane. Power connected. Wheel tractor and slasher to be included in sale. Water...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $515,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

Agents warn of tough rental market

DAMAGE: Cyclone Debbie had a profound effect on some Whitsunday homes.

Rental market squeezed further by Cyclone Debbie.

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!