Earthquake revisits the Whitsundays

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded between Airlie Beach and Bowen this morning.

IF YOU didn't feel an abrupt shake this morning you are not alone.

Geoscience Australia received no "felt reports" as a result of a 2.8 magnitude earthquake recorded north-east of Bowen at 9.43am this morning and stretching as far as Eidsvold and Charters Towers.

In fact Geoscience Australia seismologist Steve Tahan said it was only picked up on their radar "by accident".

"People would have to have been in a very quiet and calm environment (to have felt it), and at that time of the day there would have been too much going on," he said.

Mr Tahan said there had been almost 60 earthquakes recorded in the Whitsunday region since the massive 5.8 magnitude shake on August 18 last year.

Despite the high number of earthquakes over that period, Mr Tahan said a "slowdown" had occurred since the beginning of 2017.

If a more serious earthquake occured in the future, Mr Tahan urged people to take proper precautions, despite rating the odds of this occurring as "slim".

"If there is another earthquake, drop cover and hold on and stay in tune with announcements from local emergency services," he said.

If anyone did feel the earthquake this morning, they are encouraged to report it to www.ga.gov.au.