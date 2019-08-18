Menu
An earthquake has been recorded off the Queensland coast.
Earthquake shakes homes across Mackay region

Melanie Plane
by
18th Aug 2019 10:33 PM
RESIDENTS who felt the ground shake across the Mackay region were not imagining it, with Geoscience Australia confirming an earthquake off the Queensland coast. 

At 9.38pm, Geoscience Australia recorded a 4.3 magnitude earthquake, off the coast just south of Mackay in the Coral Sea. 

Residents across the region took to social media to report feeling their homes shake as a result of the quake. 

The quake comes just days after an earthquake off the coast near Bowen. 

