Earthquake shakes homes across Mackay region

An earthquake has been recorded off the Queensland coast.

An earthquake has been recorded off the Queensland coast.

RESIDENTS who felt the ground shake across the Mackay region were not imagining it, with Geoscience Australia confirming an earthquake off the Queensland coast.

At 9.38pm, Geoscience Australia recorded a 4.3 magnitude earthquake, off the coast just south of Mackay in the Coral Sea.

Residents across the region took to social media to report feeling their homes shake as a result of the quake.

The quake comes just days after an earthquake off the coast near Bowen.