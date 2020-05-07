Eased restrictions an early Mother’s Day gift

Tarnah Kemp and her daughter Camille, 2, are looking forward to spending time with family on Mother's Day. Picture: Tony Martin

RURAL VIEW mum Tarnah Kelly is excited for the eased restrictions that will come into effect this Mother’s Day.

From Sunday, a household of up to five people will be able to visit another household providing the total number of persons does not exceed 10.

“It means that my husband, myself and our two children will be able to visit both my mum and my in-laws,” Mrs Kemp said.

“With a two year old and a three year old and having to teach my high school students from home, it’s fair to say we’ve been going a little stir crazy.

The eased restrictions are also an early birthday present.

“My kids share a birthday week in May,” Mrs Kemp said.

“We had to cancel their combined birthday party with friends and family but now we’ll be able to have a few small parties with visitors at home.”

