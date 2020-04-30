'It’s good for the whole town': Joy over eased restrictions

Barra World's Lindsay Dobe says the dam reopening is great for the town.

THE decision to ease certain movement restrictions from midnight tonight has been welcomed by members of the Proserpine business community, who are looking forward to seeing people moving through town again.

Proserpine residents will be able to visit the dam this weekend when it reopens, have a picnic or barbecue with family members, swim, go boating, fishing and jetskiing.

However, people are still not allowed to go further than 50kms from their home, unless it is for essential purposes.

Councillor John Collins reminded people that social distancing guidelines still applied.

"There are lots of daytime recreational activities people can now engage in," he said.

"From swimming and boating, to fishing and jetskiing. I think it's good to see the dam is opening but people still have to abide by social distancing regulations.

"But it gets people out of the house and doing some sort of family activity together instead of sitting at home and watching the lawn grow, and painting walls and doing jigsaw puzzles."

All public toilets and barbecues in parks across the region - including the dam - open from midnight on Friday but camping grounds will remain closed.

One person who is very happy the dam is reopening is Lindsay Dobe, from Barra World.

"It's good for the whole town - people drive through town to get to the dam, so they will grab bits and pieces from shops on the way," he said.

"Bringing people back through Proserpine, that's what the dam does - you have to drive through the Main Street to get to it."

Mr Dobe said it wouldn't make much difference to his charter business on the dam, because until social distancing rules were relaxed, he could only take one person out. However, it would benefit the shop.

"As far as the fishing shop goes, it's a huge thing, with people travelling through - it's good to see the dam open again.

"Recreational fishing will bring more people, especially in the barramundi fishing side of things, which is a big part of the shop's income.

"Just to see people moving around again will be great."

Non-essential shopping is also allowed from midnight Friday, opening up trade possibilities for shops selling non-essential items such as clothing, jewellery, shoes and books.

This is a good thing for the town according to Proserpine Chamber of Commerce president Bob Bogie, although he did question the relevance of the 50km rule for rural regions, as it meant people in towns such as Mackay and Bowen could not drive to Proserpine.

"The removal of some restrictions by the Queensland Government as from May 2, 2020, is welcome news for businesses in Proserpine, particularly retailers," Mr Bogie said.

"Increased spending in Proserpine will benefit the whole community. It is, however, essential that everyone obeys the social distancing and hygiene rules to avoid any further outbreak of Covid 19.

"It is unfortunate that the 50 km rule for travel was not extended for North Queensland where distances are much greater. Easing of the restrictions is, however, still welcome."

Mr Bogie said the Federal Government's Jobkeeper and Jobseeker programs were proving a 'lifeline' for small businesses, as well as the cash boost payments.

"Hopefully this will enable businesses to survive and emerge at the other end of the tunnel," he said.

"I would also hope that banks extend facilities to businesses to assist them to survive until the Federal Government payments arrive."