EASTER ACCOMODATION: Are tourists still coming?

TOURISTS: The Western Star spoke to local accommodation providers to determine whether tourists would still be travelling to Roma next weekend. Photo Sylvia Herden

THERE have been growing concerns that thousands of tourists who initially planned to attend the now cancelled Easter In The Country extravaganza will still arrive in Roma next weekend.

Easter In The Country president Jenny Flynn announced on March 18 that Roma’s biggest event of the year would no longer go ahead in light of rapidly escalating COVID-19 concerns.

This resulted in eager travellers taking to social media with good intentions that they would still come to Roma to “make their own fun”.

The committee said while they regretted that the event had to be cancelled, it was a decision in the best interest for the health of the community.

While the Maranoa Regional Council has not closed its borders, it joined the contingent of Western Queensland Alliance of Councils telling tourists to stay away in the hopes it will prevent an outbreak near vulnerable remote medical services.

We spoke to many of the local accommodation providers in our region and this is what they had to say:

Karen Blackman at Starlight Motor Inn said “all of our booked guests for Easter have cancelled.”

Owners and managers, Sue and Steve at Villa Holiday Park said, “as per government restrictions for travel we called all bookings and cancelled them. We cannot take tourists for any reason.”

Owner of the Overlander Motel, Amanda Weyman-Jones said “all Easter in the Country bookings have cancelled, plus every coach tour for the year.”

The Queen of Arms Hotel said, “we had a few rooms booked for Easter weekend, but all ours have cancelled.”

Dianne from Motel Carnarvon said “all of our Easter in the Country bookings have been cancelled.”

Leigh from Mid Town Motor Inn said “all our rooms have been cancelled for Easter.”

Charlie Eames from Roma Central Motel said “All our rooms for Easter have been cancelled (full refund of course) and the few other moteliers I have spoken to are the same.

“In saying that we are all still operating for essential travelers accommodation needs which there could be a limited need.”