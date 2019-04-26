Easter Bunny grabs lift on fire truck

Easter Bunny hitched a ride in a fire truck to an Easter egg hunt and movie night at Proserpine Tennis Club on April 18.

EASTER Bunny is usually known to get around by hopping places, but just before Easter he joined with his friends at Proserpine Fire Brigade to hitch a ride in the fire truck.

The much-loved rabbit took time out of his busy schedule before Easter to drop in on youngsters at an Easter disco, egg hunt and movie night at Proserpine Tennis Club on April 18.

Club events co-ordinator Juanita Lawn said the Easter Bunny's arrival was the highlight of the night.

"Easter Bunny did such as awesome job,” Mrs Lawn said.

"You hear of a lot of egg hunts, but not a lot of visits by Easter Bunny himself, especially in a fire truck.”

Easter Bunny had a dance with youngsters at a disco on the night, before starting the Easter egg hunt in the grounds around the clubrooms.

After Easter Bunny left, those who remained continued the rabbit theme and settled in to watch the movie Hop.

It was the first time the tennis club has held this sort of event as a fundraiser and Mrs Lawn was pleased how it went, with about 80 children turning up to take part.

"It was a great social family event,” Mrs Lawn said.

"Good fun, good times and big smiles.”