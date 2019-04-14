Easter Bunny hops into Proserpine for night of family fun

Youngsters will be able to get into the Easter spirit at Proserpine Tennis Club on April 18.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids to get them into the Easter spirit?

Look no further than Proserpine Tennis Club.

The club is holding an Easter celebration on Thursday, March 18 - just before the Easter weekend starts - for youngsters aged from four to 12 years.

The night will start with a disco in the clubrooms from 6-7pm.

The highlight of the evening for many though, will be the arrival of Easter Bunny on the Proserpine Queensland Fire and Emergency Services fire truck between 7 and 8pm.

The Easter Bunny will stick around for a dance with the youngsters, including his favourites The Chicken Dance and the Easter Bunny Hokey Pokey.

An Easter egg hunt around the clubrooms' Jupp St grounds will also no doubt be a hit for those looking to get an early chocolate fix before Easter.

Youngsters are encouraged to come dressed out in their Easter finery.

There will be prizes for the best Easter costume and best Easter hat.

Hamburgers, sausages, drinks, ice cream and cakes will no doubt stave off hunger for those joining in the fun, while a popcorn machine will surely prove popular during the final part of the entertainment.

To end the night off, the movie Hop will screen from 8pm on a big screen in the clubrooms.

Chairs will be supplied for the adults, while children are encouraged to take along a pillow and sleeping bag so they can settle in to watch the movie.

Proserpine Tennis Club events co-ordinator Juanita Lawn is hoping the night proves popular with families throughout the district who are looking for something to do in the lead-up to Easter.

It is the first time the tennis club has held an Easter event like this, and money raised from the night will be to improve the club.

"We're trying to do something fun for the community,” she said.

"I hope it's successful.

"It's a great outing and celebration of Easter.

"Nothing like this usually happens in Proserpine.”

The cost for the whole night is $5 for children, while accompanying adults will enter for free.

Tickets will be available at the door on the night.