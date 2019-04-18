Easter Bunny ready to soar

Easter Bunny will join his friends from Airlie Beach Skydivers to skydive onto Queens Beach on Easter Day.

EASTER Bunny will make a special entrance in Bowen on Easter Day as he skydives onto Queens Beach.

Easter Bunny will join with his friends from Airlie Skydivers as he parachutes down to join local youngsters on the beach for a special Easter egg hunt.

Airlie Skydivers organised the hunt and chief instructor Jason Mcgregor is expecting plenty of people to turn up for the day.

"We were originally expecting a small turnout and saw it as nothing more than an excuse for the staff to jump onto the beach.

"However, after posting the event on Facebook we had hundreds of people in the local community show interest,” he said.

The exact time of the jump will depend on the weather on Easter Day but organisers are hoping for an 8am jump.

Easter Bunny will skydive with Mr Mcgregor who will be taking part in his 5000th jump and cameraman Zai Pieper on his 400th jump. Helping out on the ground will be Ian Wyborn, while Troydon Pini will also play a special part.

Mr Mcgregor said a small section of the beach adjacent to the surf club would be cordoned off for when the parachutes land for safety reasons.

"People will be free to enjoy the beach as soon as the parachutes are on the ground,” he said.

Easter eggs will be hidden in the park at Queens Beach.

"Once the Easter Bunny lands, the kids can run around and burn off all the energy from the chocolate as they search for every last one,” Mr Mcgregor said.

Airlie Skydivers already have plans for more special skydives for other holidays throughout the year.

"We hope that we can grow these to become a community tradition with each event being bigger and better than the last.

"This is only the beginning,” Mr Mcgregor said.