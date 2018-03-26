Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Easter feast for senses

Small vases of pretty pale flowers are perfect for a table centrepiece at Easter.
Small vases of pretty pale flowers are perfect for a table centrepiece at Easter. iStock
by bold, #text

Have you noticed Easter is emerging as a popular celebration with a real sense of occasion? Of course children hold the holiday close to their hearts (and stomachs), with the promise of lashings of chocolate and other Easter-themed sweets.

Traditionally in the Northern Hemisphere, Easter is synonymous with the season of spring. Pretty floral colours of soft pinks, sky blue, mint and pale lemon are used to style a table setting for an at-home brunch, though many of us now choose to have it later in the day with a lunch.

While we're heading into autumn in Australia, you can still embrace this sense of spring with your Easter- themed decorating. The good news is there is no need to spend big.

Small vases of pretty pale flowers are perfect for a table centrepiece. If you can't access fresh, pastel-coloured flowers, try strewing fresh greenery down the centre of the table. You can then add some painted eggs or beautifully covered chocolate eggs, artfully strewn through greenery on the table or piled up in pretty baskets or crystal bowls.

Bunting is now available at reasonable prices at most big stores. Choose the pale spring colours mentioned above. For other decor pieces, utilise items you already have, such as candles, tablecloths and napkins, preferably in spring shades.

Topics:  easter eggs flowers home decor pastels style table centrepiece

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

New man in the captain/coach role, Sam Key, said the Brahmans started the match very positively and were a little bit lucky to pull off the win.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out Mackay AFL pre-season carnival.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains.

Funding for new Whitsunday tourism projects announced

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones announced $2 million dollars of funding for Whitsunday tourism projects; on a visit to the region.

$2 million dollars to fund Whitsunday tourism projects.

Local Partners