Easter fete for aged care home

PROSERPINE Nursing Home is holding an Easter extravaganza fete full of family fun to open its new Tawvale Wing.

On Saturday, March 24, the home will open its doors to the public from 11am-4pm to mark the grand opening of the new wing, which will be ready to accept new residents soon.

The home's Whitsunday Wing sustained significant damage during Cyclone Debbie and residents are temporarily being housed in Tawvale Wing while repairs to the rest of the not-for- profit nursing home are under way.

The fete is free to attend, with ample stalls, entertainment, activities and afternoon tea on offer for a gold coin donation to raise funds for new lifting equipment for the wing.

Refurbishments to the nursing home mean there will be more support and aged care facility options in the community.

General manager and CEO Troy Smith said the event was open to the whole community and he hoped there would be a big turnout to enjoy the activities and support the new wing.

"The new facilities will increase the availability of aged care spots for residents, allowing them to stay in the region instead of seeking placements in other towns,” Mr Smith said.

"We would be extremely grateful if you can make it to the occasion, particularly the official opening, to be part of our celebration.”

Phyllis Dray OAM, a former director of nursing at Proserpine Hospital and retired board member of Proserpine Nursing Home, will officially open the wing at 1pm.