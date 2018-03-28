Easter in the shed or with a Boom

WORD CLASS: DJ Moto will help Boom celebrate the Easter long weekend.

WORD CLASS: DJ Moto will help Boom celebrate the Easter long weekend.

EASTER weekend isn't just for the kids and a chance to overindulge on chocolate.

Airlie Beach Main St has you sorted this long weekend, whether you want to throw it back to the 80s and 90s, Sunday sesh or get down to some RnB.

Boom nightclub is hosting a tribute to RnB and Hip Hop night to wave goodbye to March on Saturday night.

One of Australia's best-in-genre DJs, DJ MOTO, will be laying down the tracks that will have you burning off your Easter egg calories.

DJ Moto has supported and worked with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Akon, Pitbull, The Game, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Ne-Yo, Boyz ll Men, DMX, Ice Cube, Busta Rhymes, John Legend, P Diddy and just to name a few.

His knowledge, love of music and skills have lead him to support underground Hip Hop artists, with his number one Kiis FM radio show Block Party, the highlight and pre-party anthems of many people's nights.

As capable as he may be resident Boom DJ Sticks will be on hand to support the magic music mixer.

Doors open from 9pm and won't close until 3am, ensuring as many tracks are crammed into the one night.

If you can't make it out on Saturday due to chocolate overdose or want to continue the party Shed Bar has you covered with a 'greatest and best party in the world tribute'.

Airlie's much loved Sunday session hotspot is set to provide the biggest tribute line-up ever.

Be prepared to delve into the era of house music with featured artists Robbie Le Grand, Armand Van Alsop, Cameron Harris and Ryzie Sanchez.

As always entry is free and the drinks are not.

If you feel like taking it all back after a weekend of indulgence Paddy's can do that for you.

From 7pm Sunday until the early hours of Monday morning its all about stepping back into an era of epic music.

Come Easter Sunday 80s and 90s anthems will be blasting from the boom box.

Dress to impress in your best 80s, 90s fashion or as an idol from the era.

Entry will be free all night, but we can't guarantee their won't be a line with this kind of offerring so get in early.

To check out where's open this Easter head to your locals' Facebook page.

Easter Sunday session

WHAT: Easter Sunday session.

WHEN: April 1, 2pm-late.

WHERE: The Shed Bar.

COST: Free.

Paddy's Easter Sunday

WHAT: 80'S and 90's throwback.

WHEN: April 1, 7pm-3am.

WHERE: Paddy's Shenanigans.

COST: Free.

Easter Saturday

WHAT: RnB and Hip Hop party.

WHEN: March 31, 9pm-late

WHERE: Boom Nightclub.

COST: Door sales.