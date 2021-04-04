Easter treat for Mackay Whitsunday accommodation providers

It has been a busy Easter so far at the BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort. Picture: supplied

Mackay and Whitsunday accommodation providers have reported a bumper Easter long weekend, with many fully booked out or almost at capacity.

While the Brisbane lockdown did spook some would-be holiday-makers, many accommodation providers said they were able to refill any empty rooms after restrictions lifted on Thursday.

Terry Ohanlon and his wife purchased The Shores Holiday Apartments in Blacks Beach just six weeks ago after making the move from Cairns.

He said he couldn’t be happier with the decision thanks to a busy Easter.

“We moved down from Cairns and we were looking for an accommodation business and resort,” Mr Ohanlon said.

“Cairns was obviously quite affected by the halt on international flights.

“We drove through Mackay and came across this resort right on Blacks Beach.

“Mackay doesn’t seem to be affected by COVID.”

The Shores is fully booked out this Easter, with many of its visitors travelling from mining towns such as Emerald and Moranbah.

Just a five-minute drive away, Dolphin Heads Resort managing director Lyn Ischenko said this Easter was on par with previous years.

“When the COVID uncertainty shut down Brisbane, we had three cancellations but we’ve been able to fill those and we’re now running at 98 per cent capacity,” Ms Ischenko said.

“We had an Easter fair (on Saturday) with the Easter bunny and an egg hunt, which had more than 100 people attend.”

She said many guests had travelled from Central Queensland mining towns and southeast Queensland.

Dolphin Heads Resort staff with the Easter bunny. Picture: supplied

Econo Lodge Beachside Mackay manager Tina Shields said while the motel predominantly catered to corporate guests, many holiday-makers had booked in this Easter.

She said most of the visitors had come from southeast Queensland.

“Normally we’re really quiet at Easter. This weekend it is busy and we’re doing well,” Ms Shields said.

Whitsunday accommodation providers which were among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic have received a welcome boost in visitor numbers over the weekend.

Airlie Beach Hotel front office manager Christina Tebbutt said it had been “flat out busy”.

“Every Easter we are fully booked out,” Ms Tebbutt said.

“We had a few cancellations during the Brisbane lockdown, but we have filled them again.”

She said many Airlie Beach holiday-makers had come from all over Queensland – and some even as far as Victoria.

Econo Lodge Beachside Mackay. Picture: Contributed

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort owner Greg McKinnon said he also lost bookings during the lockdown but thankfully, those on a waiting list had filled the available spots.

“We’ve had an awesome lead up to Easter and bookings were well in advance,” Mr McKinnon said.

“Overall it has been very positive.”



The BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort installed an extra five cabins in September, with another six to be added this June.

