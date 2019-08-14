EAT MY DUST: Curious about the art of motor sport?

GET INVOLVED: Whitsunday Sporting Car Club is having a come and try day.

GET INVOLVED: Whitsunday Sporting Car Club is having a come and try day. Georgia Simpson

CONTROLLING a car travelling at speeds of up to 100km, navigating tight corners is harder than it looks.

It's a learned skill, that takes years to perfect and for those who are interested, The Whitsunday Sporting Car Club is offering a come and try day, for people curious about the sport.

Club secretary Karen Scott said the day was for people to come out and to see what khanacross was all about.

"It's basically for people to see if they like it. Or to come and test their vehicles out,” she said.

Members compete in time trials, around a track that is about 3.5 to 4kms.

Ms Scott said there were different tracks they used and junior competitors completed the course in about 1.20 minutes, and more experienced drivers thrashed around the course in 50 seconds.

Ms Scott said there was a huge misconception that drivers were just hooning around.

"They're not, there is a lot of skill - vehicle and accelerator control,” she said.

To drive at the come and try day, you will need:

- CTP from their insurer (Suncorp provide them for free)

- CAM's licence ($50 includes iDrive lessons, which are aimed towards young drivers)

- Helmet and closed-in shoes

- Vehicle has to be mechanically road worthy.

Cost is $40 for one day, and $60 for both. Email secretary@wscc.com.au before Thursday 5pm to register your details.

ACCELERATE

WHAT: WSCC Gravel Khanacross come and try day

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, August 17-18

WHERE: Lascelles Ave, Gunyarra

COST: $40 for one day, and $60 for both. Email secretary@wscc.com.au before Thursday 5pm to register your details.