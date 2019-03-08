Ebb tide brings in the big bites

COLOSSAL CATCH: Rocky Crisafi from Melbourne gets assistance from decky Brett Innes with his first ever sailfish, caught at the reef with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

DINGO BEACH/HYDEAWAY BAY

WITH the exception of a few crabs the fishing in the creeks has slowed down a bit the last few days.

The absence of any bait is more than likely to blame for this.

Around the islands anglers are catching some nice coral trout and sweetlip.

The ebb tide has been when the best fish have been biting and the key to getting a good bag is to keep them moving regularly.

The deeper patches out around the outer edges of the islands and out on the "shoals” are producing some nice fish with large mouth nannygai and fingermark being the main targets.

Anglers who have been venturing out in the evenings have been rewarded with plenty of nice fresh squid.

Hopefully the action should continue for a little while yet. The beach fishing has been fairly quiet with the exception of a few flathead.

They should start to bite a bit better as the water temperatures begin to fall.

Mick Underwood,

Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters

ROCKWALLS

THE walls around Airlie Beach have been fishing well.

Cannonvale and Boathaven beaches in the area are producing nice-size flathead.

At the sailing club wall grunter have been the target fish caught in good sizes.

Barramundi target at sunrise off sail club using live baits.

Shute Harbour has been very windy over the past week but at night the squid have been coming in, so it is worth a try.

ISLANDS

THE weather has been windy over the past week.

Some anglers still went out doing quite well off the fringing reefs around the closer islands, catching coral trout and sweetlip.

The deep holes have been producing some excellent Jew fish using fresh squid.

Arrow squid have also turned up around the islands.

RIVERS AND CREEKS

CRABS have been caught in excellent numbers, not in main rivers currents, putting your pots in mouths of the inlets and tributary.

Barramundi have been caught in good sizes with live baits and soft plastics fishing the run out tides in the small gutters.

Salmon and grunter are also being caught.

Bob Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World