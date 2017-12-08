Eclectic taste for KC's

AIRLIE Beach's main street's KC's Bar and Grill is under new management - but don't worry, they still promise the same great food and live music atmosphere.

"KC's is an iconic part of Airlie Beach,” new managing director Rob Turner said.

"The food has always been good and will continue to be so.”

Aiming for eclectic taste in all parts of the business, the change came after a syndicate of local businesses who bought KC's three months ago from previous owners Peter and Selena Chengody.

Now overseen by MrTurner and Pop Standen, the decor is being improved and KC's has expanded onto the footpath for an "alfresco feel with a groovy inside”.

"We provide an eclectic experience with restaurant- quality food in a relaxed atmosphere where you can be entertained or sit out in the breeze and watch the world go by,” Mr Turner said.

"We encourage everyone to come in: families come here to have dinner and later people come for the live music.”

KC's also looks after local artists by nurturing young performers, giving them spots to play before dinner or at lunchtime.

"The out-of-town artists choose us more than we choose them. We are known as a music venue up and down the east coast and people come from near and far to play here,” he said.

Chef Alan Bryce has been at KC's for eight years and said the grill's new menu was rolling out soon with a seasonal flavour to bring back some old favourites.

Don't miss out on the locally sourced daily seafood specials as "Airlie's favourite steakhouse” puts a twist on perennial favourite the surf 'n' turf.