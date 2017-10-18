Eco-warrior boost to save the turtles

ECO Barge will have the resources to clean more than 2500kg of marine debris next year, following a funding announcement today.

Minister for Environment Steven Miles was in Jubilee Pocket on Wednesday to commit $47,925 to the "eco-warriors”.

"The Palaszczuk government is pleased they will use the funding to carry out 10 marine debris clean-ups in the next year, with the aim of removing at least 2500kg of marine debris from the region,” Dr Miles said.

"And they will provide data on marine debris accumulation in the region on the Australian Marine Debris Initiative database.”

Eco Barge's clean-up effort will include a mammoth four-day Southern Whitsunday Island trip to keep the area pristine.

Eco Barge Clean Seas chair Libby Edge said the grant would also help the group protect more turtles.

"With this support, we are able to continue to protect our local marine environment from the threats of marine debris with the help of our local passionate volunteers,” she said.

"This grant will enable us to take more direct action on the ground and see great results.”

Eco Barge cares for sick and injured wildlife, in addition to its clean-up role.

The facility is currently at full capacity, caring for five turtles inside five quarantine tanks designed to nurse them to health.

Dr Miles said Eco Barge played a vital community role.

"If this service wasn't here, many stranded turtles would have to be transported three and a half hours away to Reef HQ Turtle Hospital in Townsville,” he said.