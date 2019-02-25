Eco warriors community grant

BIG DIFFERENCE: Federal MP for Dawson George Christensen with Eco Barge Clean Seas founder Libby Edge and project co-ordinator Fiona Broadbent with the new trailer.

BIG DIFFERENCE: Federal MP for Dawson George Christensen with Eco Barge Clean Seas founder Libby Edge and project co-ordinator Fiona Broadbent with the new trailer. Georgia Simpson

WARRIORS of the waters, Eco Barge Clean Seas, have been given a boost with the announcement of a funding grant for an $11,500 project.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen met with Eco Barge founder Libby Edge and project co-ordinator Fiona Broadbent on Monday to congratulate the pair on a successful Stronger Communities Program grant.

"Today I am happy to announce a Stronger Communities grant of $5790 or 50 per cent of the funding Eco Barge Clean Seas needs for the purchase of a trailer which will help them transport marine debris from clean-up,” Mr Christensen said.

Previously the team had to do multiple rubbish drop-offs after ocean clean-ups, however the whole process has been streamlined with the new trailer, which can hold 1.5 tons.

"It's a dramatic difference, it's really streamlined the process, instead of doing five trips a day, we can just do one,” Ms Broadbent said.

Mr Christensen said that a little bit of funding went a long way, and that the new trailer had solved a fair few problems for the eco warriors.

"Eco Barge Clean Seas will also use this funding for the purchase of educational signage to help the centre with their constant efforts to help educate the community on caring for our marine environment,” he said.

Ms Edge said South East Asia trade currents bought a lot of rubbish into Australian waters, which then washed up on Australian beaches.

At present Eco Barge clean seas have about 1500 volunteers on their database, and last week they went out every day to clean the seas, and, on February 21, the team along with their volunteers removed 282kg of ocean plastic from around Haslewood and Whitsunday Island.

"The amount of plastic in the ocean is phenomenal, and anything that floats we try and recycle,” she said.

Ms Edge said about 2.2kg of rubbish washed up into Stonehaven Bay on Hook Island daily.

Eco Barge Clean seas has a "Shruder Shack” where most of the recycling magic happens; a special machine shreds plastic into what looks like little bits of confetti.

Wave After Weave handplanes founder Rikki Gilbey has bought 150kg of shredded plastic from Eco Barge Clean Seas, which will be recycled into handplanes, popular amongst body surfers.