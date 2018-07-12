Eco warriors to make anti-Adani stop in Yeppoon

ICONIC environmental warriors Sea Shepherd will arrive in Yeppoon next month as part of their campaign against Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine.

The organisation's flagship vessel the M/Y Steve Irwin will be stopping at ports along the Queensland coast to protest the development of the coal mine, rail link and coal port which would involve dredging near the Great Barrier Reef.

The mine is expected to be the biggest in Australia and the mining giant have selected Rockhampton as a fly in fly out hub for part of its workforce.

The Steve Irwin will be in Yeppoon on August 4 as it makes its way up the coast from Sydney.