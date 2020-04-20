Economic impact survey: Planning for the future post COVID-19

AN ECONOMIC impact survey in the region aims to gain insights into the full effects of COVID-19 on businesses and prepare them for the future after the crisis.

Though most businesses are focusing on getting through the foreseeable future, the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday Regional Councils and Greater Whitsunday Alliance are working with data specialists to measure the impacts on business from COVID-19.

Whitsunday Council regional skills investment strategy project co-ordinator Ry Collins said data specialist company REMPLAN had created the survey which will focus on changes in employment and the economic impact and aim to help business prepare for the future.

The Australian Business Economic Impact Survey (ABEIS) will collect data and provide the region with “vital, up-to-date evidence to work with other government agencies in developing a response for the crisis and planning for recovery”, said Mr Collins.

“The intent is to understand the impacts on our business community,” he said.

“It just gives us more targeted, specific data on the impacts on our community.”

“We’ve opened it up to all industries and businesses, and we will be asking what the costs to their business are from missed revenues, job losses, staffing or whatever impacts they’ve seen.”

Mr Collins said the data collected would allow them to study the full impacts of the virus on our region and be able to analyse the “bigger picture” of the impacts on the region now and into the years to come.

They are hoping the data collected would allow the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday Regional Councils to present their findings and advocate for funding for the region in the future, said Mr Collins.

“The economic data will allow us to supply evidence when we apply for grants and funding in the future,” he said.

“From us being able to obtain that information it will actually provide us with localised data rather than us being lumped in at a state level.

“It is about advocacy for us to understand the local impacts of the virus, it shows us the bigger pictures not just based on anecdotal information.”

Mr Collins encouraged all businesses in the region to complete the survey, saying that in the long run the data could help businesses in the region bounce back from effects of the coronavirus.

“If we don’t know the impacts then we can’t use it to our advantage, the Major needs to be able to communicate the findings above,” he said.

“It is our intention to run the survey throughout the extent of the crisis, and we’ll be able to release information once the data starts to become clear.

“We will look at both positive and negative impacts, where have we lost jobs but also where have we gained jobs.”

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and will be repeated regularly throughout the crisis to keep data current.

To complete the survey visit the website below. https://www.remplan.com.au/covid-19-australian-business-economic-impact-study/