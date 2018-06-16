Ecotourism plans on Whitsunday Island to appeal to niche

TOP VIEW: Looking north from the the summit of Whitsunday Peak.

AS PARADISE island-style resorts in the Whitsundays continue to languish in various states of disrepair, the first stages of State Government plans for an ecotourism-style getaway on Whitsunday Island have begun.

Tenders are expected to close in the next few months for a feasibility study into building a "premium ecotourism experience” with eco-accommodation on the largest of the Whitsundays' 74-island group.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said the study would investigate the feasibility of low-impact eco-accommodation, expanding the walking tracks and showcasing iconic destinations such as Whitehaven Beach and Hill Inlet.

Co-owner of Fish D'vine and lifelong local fisherman and hospitality industry devotee Kev Collins said he believed the vision for an ecotourism experience was separate to the problem of struggling or recuperating resorts, as the costs involved would be comparatively small.

"The biggest issue for the resorts is the cost of providing the service - the electricity, sewerage, water and rubbish removal - and it makes them incredibly expensive to run.

"Some have struggled because they've got the full-scale infrastructure. They've had to generate power, deal with sewage, and in some cases provide their own water ... It's very expensive.”

Paradise Bay Resort on the southern tip of Long Island has been abandoned since Cyclone Marcia in 2015, having recently been bought, while South Molle Island remains in ruins and Hook Island remains closed, along with Lindeman Island and Brampton Island.

Mr Collins said an ecotourism project would be different, appealing to a "very niche market” that's "currently not catered for very well”.

"It's very popular in New Zealand and Tasmania. There's a market out there, but it's not been tapped into in the Whitsundays.”

He said walking trails could be established and plans might include a rainwater tank and "maybe a composting toilet, maybe not”.

"It's never going to be mass tourism, and you want it to remain in that niche space, and how that's serviced for rubbish removal and water is something National Parks will deal with.

"It gives people a chance to backpack with their essentials. I'd see it ultimately as charging enough to provide the service that National Parks would have to do.

"I don't think it's going to bring massive numbers, but they probably don't want massive numbers.”

Eco-style plans for the island would be popular with the growing adventure traveller market who "don't want fine dining or air-conditioning”, Mr Collins said.

While the vision for Whitsunday Island would not have a big impact on visitation or revenue, he said it might elevate social media interest in the region.

"It won't generate vast sums of money, but it's another way of showcasing how beautiful the Whitsundays are. It spreads the word.”

Tourism Whitsundays general manager Tash Wheeler said it was a very exciting time in the Whitsundays with "so much happening and a lot of projects unfolding or coming to fruition”.

"Whitsunday Island is one of our most iconic islands and to be able to share this with visitors in an eco-friendly and sustainable way is truly fantastic,” MsWheeler said.

"Add to this the new Langford Island walk that opened in January and the two new walking tracks planned for Border and Haslewood Islands, and it is a very exciting time for our island experiences.”

Ms Wheeler said construction on the upgrade and expansion of the Hill Inlet Lookout was expected to start soon, and a new walking track was set to open on the southern end of Whitehaven Beach.

She said Daydream Island Resort was due to reopen later this year.