ECQ reveals why postal vote results have been delayed

AS THE Electoral Commission of Queensland edges closer to officially calling the Whitsunday council election, it has been revealed that postal votes have been delayed in being counted towards the results.

With social distancing measures strictly enforced this year, many voters opted for alternative methods to vote, including postal votes.

An Electoral Commission of Queensland spokesman said postal vote counts had been delayed in a bid to protect the secrecy of voters.

"Postal votes are returned progressively when received from electors, therefore on some days there may only be a small number available to count," the spokesman said.

"It is not preferred to count small numbers of postal votes, as this can compromise the secrecy of the ballot for those electors.

For example, if there are only three ballots, a scrutineer or person counting might be able to remember a voter's name, and the way they voted.

"For this reason it is not unusual to hold over postal votes until there are enough to count confidentially."

The spokesman also said that final turnout numbers would not be finalised until after postal votes were counted, and the results were official.

The current election results are as follows:

DIVISION 1

Jan Clifford has maintained her early lead with 50.2 per cent of the vote, followed by Jess Kelly who has 37.38 per cent of the vote. There are currently 223 votes dividing the two frontrunners. Mark Yore has 12.42 per cent of the vote.

DIVISION 2

Al Grundy has torn ahead with 59.42 per cent of the vote. Lachlan Queenan is sitting is second place with 26.99 per cent of the vote. Just 79 votes behind Lachlan Queenan is Heidi Ward who has secured 23.59 per cent of the vote.

DIVISION 3

John Collins has maintained his lead with 88.94 per cent of the vote. John took to Facebook on the evening of the election to call his win, thanking the community and his family for their support. Brian Skead has 11.06 per cent of the vote.

DIVISION 4

Michelle Wright is still in the lead in Division 4, holding 39.3 per cent of the vote. Just 133 votes behind is Brett Murphy who has secured 34.1 per cent of the vote. Peter Lawton sits 192 votes behind Brett Murphy and has 26.59 per cent of the vote.

DIVISION 5

Gary Simpson has edged ahead in Division 5 with 55.31 per cent of the vote.

Dave Clark is sitting 273 votes behind with 44.69 per cent of the vote.