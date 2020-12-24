Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day

While he has been laying low with his new daughter, Ed Sheeran has still managed to rake in big bucks.

While he has been laying low with his new daughter, Ed Sheeran has still managed to rake in big bucks.

He'll go down as a music legend … and Ed Sheeran has the pay to show for it.

Ed made an incredible $124 million last year through his touring firm.

And that's not including his song recording company, which banked another $85 million.

It means his fortune is set to overtake that of greats including Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards. And all of this in a year Ed took off.

Documents filed at Companies House reveal turnover of more than $124 million and profits of $65 million through Nathan Cable Touring.

It banked nearly $360,643 a day in the year ending March 31, 2020.

The figures follow the record-breaking Divide tour, which finished in Ed's hometown of Ipswich in August 2019.

That became the highest-grossing music tour ever, grossing $1 billion over 255 shows.

Europe generated $105 million, with $20 million from Asia and $224,025 from North America.

His Ed Sheeran Ltd firm, which gets money from the writing, recording and production of his music, made a $51 million profit on turnover of $85 million.

On Monday Ed released Afterglow - his first single in a year. Picture: YouTube.

Earlier this year Ed was reported to be one of the wealthiest music stars in the country, at $356 million.

Ringo is thought to be worth $463 million and Sir Keith around $481 million, meaning Ed is likely to overtake them.

Shortly before the tour ended, Ed dropped No.6 Collaborations Project, which topped the album charts in several countries.

Last Christmas Eve, Ed told fans he was taking a break and quit social media - not for the first time. He resurfaced in September to announce the birth of daughter Lyra with wife Cherry.

And on Monday he made a surprise return to music with the single Afterglow.

I can't wait to see what he has in store for 2021.

