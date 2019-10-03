Menu
Music

Eddie and the Hot Rods singer dead

by Alahna Kindred, The Sun
3rd Oct 2019 1:30 PM

Eddie and the Hot Rods singer Barrie Masters has died suddenly aged 63.

The band announced the news this morning and said it has been a "huge shock" to the band and family.

Tributes from fans have started to flood in for the band's frontman.

 

 

The band wrote on Twitter: "It is with extreme sadness we announce the passing of the legendary Barrie Masters.

"As you can expect, this sudden news is a huge shock to the band and family.

"We welcome tributes posted to our Facebook and Twitter sites which will be passed on to Barrie's family."

One fan said: "RIP Barrie. One of those rare people who made life better. Thanks for all the good times."

Another added: "So very sad to hear of Barrie's passing.

"Not only a top performer but a thoroughly great bloke who always had time for his fans. Thanks for the music and the memories."

The popular pub band came together in 1975 in Essex.

Teenage Depression was their first album the band released in 1976 and landed 43 in the charts.

Their song Do Anything You Wanna Do made it into the top 10 chart in 1977.

The band split in 1981, but got back together several times and singer Barrie was the only constant member.

 

- Originally published by The Sun and republished here with permission

