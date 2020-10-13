Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Eddie McGuire hits Gold Coast night-life again

by Rosemary Ball
12th Oct 2020 6:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

AFL club boss and TV host Eddie McGuire has continued his tour of some of the Gold Coast trendiest places after being spotted at a popular Burleigh eatery on Sunday night.

The Millionaire Hot Seat host was with friends when he went to the Burleigh Pavilion.

McGuire was spotted laughing and giving the occasional selfie while overlooking Burleigh Beach.

Popular TV show moving to film on Gold Coast

The Collingwood president has relocated to the Gold Coast to film Millionaire Hot Seat while Melbourne remains in lock down.

Last month the media commentator was in hot water after he was spotted partying at the Pink Flamingo despite fellow AFL staff and players being restricted to quarantine hubs.

McGuire has been in Queensland to shoot his television show.

It will be a block of 30 episodes and they go to air on Nine from October.

 

rosemary.ball@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Eddie McGuire hits Gold Coast night-life again

More Stories

Show More
eddie mcguire gold coast nightlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Premium Content Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Technology Residents in parts of Jubilee Pocket and Mandalay will also reap the benefits.

        Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Premium Content Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Council News The proposed changes will impact a range of applications from bars and restaurants...

        Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Premium Content Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Crime Whitsunday police were first alerted to the man’s behaviour late on Friday.

        WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Premium Content WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Business FULL LIST: See where the jobs are on offer across Mackay, Isaac and the...