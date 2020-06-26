Education’s $60 million economic injection to Mackay

AN INCREASE is educational needs and costs is expected in line with Mackay’s population tipped to increase to 158,000 over the next 20 years.

A study commissioned by Independent Schools Queensland to measure the annual contribution of independent schools to the local economy showed private schools in Mackay and Whitsunday freed up $14 million of government funding for other services.

The report, Economic Significance of Independent Schools to the Queensland Economy, 2020 Update, conducted by global consultancy firm AEC Group showed independent schools provided about 450 jobs and injected almost $60 million in economic activity.

There are 2140 students enrolled at five independent schools in the Mackay and Whitsunday local government areas, according to 2020 state enrolment Census data.

Providing schooling to about 15 per cent of children generated 452 direct and indirect full-time jobs in Mackay and Whitsunday worth $38.1 million in wages and salaries, the study revealed.

ISQ executive director David Robertson said the modelling revealed the influence and impact of independent schools extended beyond strong academic and civic outcomes.

“As communities and governments grapple with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, this new modelling reveals the critical role independent schools must continue to play to support jobs, build new social infrastructure, welcome fee-paying international students and build human capital,” Mr Robertson said.

“In the current environment every dollar and job generated by independent schools are vital to the region’s economic recovery in the short and long term.”

Many parents make sacrifices in other areas of their lives to educate their children at independent schools, meeting half the operational costs, on average, with the Australian and Queensland Governments contributing the remainder.

This annual saving to government is the equivalent of employing more than 160 beginning teachers and building three new classrooms.

However the report was unable to determine the effects to independent schools of the COVID-19 in terms of future enrolments and affordability.

Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.