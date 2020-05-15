Menu
Mitchell Moses of the Eels is tackled by Payne Haas of the Broncos during the Second NRL Elimination Final between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
News

Eels vs Broncos to relaunch season

by Michael Carayannis
15th May 2020 1:50 PM
Parramatta and Brisbane will re-launch the NRL season with a blockbuster Thursday night match.

The long wait for NRL fans is over with the next two rounds announced this afternoon with South Sydney to feature in back to back blockbuster Friday night games.

The Broncos are slated to host the Eels although home venues are yet to be decided. The return of the competition is highlighted by the grudge match between South Sydney and the Roosters on Friday night.

The Broncos and Eels will relaunch the season. Picture: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne
Cowboys and the Titans will have an all Queensland derby in the first match on Friday while super Saturday will pit the Dragons against the Warriors, Sharks playing the Tigers and Storm taking on Canberra.

Penrith play Newcastle on Sunday minus Nathan Cleary while Kalyn Ponga (suspended) will be missing for the Knights.

 

The Roosters and Rabbitohs will clash on Friday night in Round 3. Picture: Joel Carrett
The final game of round three will pit the Des Hasler coached Manly against Canterbury.

Round four will start with Brisbane playing the Roosters on Thursday night while Monday afternoon football makes its return when St George Illawarra play Canterbury at 4pm.

The Friday games are Penrith against the Warriors and Melbourne against South Sydney.

Parramatta play Manly in one of two matches on Saturday June 6 and will be followed by Valentine Holmes' North Queensland playing Cronulla.

The Sunday matches are Canberra against Newcastle and Titans playing Wests Tigers.

The rest of the draw will be announced next week.

The Bulldogs and Dragons Monday afternoon match coincides with the Queens Birthday long weekend.

 

ROUND 3 MATCHES

(venues to be decided but home team appears first)

May 28 Thursday:

Broncos v Eels 7.50pm

May 29 Friday:

Cowboys v Titans 6pm

Roosters v Rabbitohs 7.55pm.

May 30 Saturday:

Warriors v Dragons 3pm

Sharks v Tigers 5.30pm

Storm v Raiders 7.35pm.

May 31 Sunday

Panthers v Knights 4.05pm

Sea Eagles v Bulldogs 6.30pm.

ROUND 4 MATCHES

June 4 Thursday:

Broncos v Roosters 7.50pm

June 5 Friday:

Panthers v Warriors 6pm,

Storm v Rabbitohs 7.55pm

June 6 Saturday:

Eels v Sea Eagles 5.30pm,

Cowboys v Sharks 7.35pm

June 7 Sunday:

Raiders v Knights 4.05pm,

Titans v Tigers 6.30pm

June 8 Monday:

Bulldogs v Dragons 4.05pm

